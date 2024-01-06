The games of (maybe) 2024 | Skull and Bones

#games #Skull #Bones

From games go 2024 – Skull and Bones – We looked up how intense things are in the waters of Skull and Bones. Once announced in 2017, Skull and Bones was a promising pirate game inspired by Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The game was postponed in 2018, but with the promise to strive for an open world in which you can imagine yourself as a real pirate, packed with all kinds of fun stories. In good spirits, we wrote a short ‘The Game of’ about Skull and Bones in 2019, because yes, the game was expected to be released that year. Were it not that we also wrote a ‘The games of’ about Skull and Bones in 2020! It is now almost 2024.

Skull and Bones – You know what it is, sometimes it’s better to give a game a watery grave, or in other words to let a game rest, which we wrote in 2021. There is really something going on at Ubisoft if you allow a project like this to escalate in terms of development. But honestly, we can’t emphasize enough how great the game sounds on paper. With a pirate you made yourself, you go to sea to rob everyone and you moor when the rum on your ship runs out. Super cool, but in this case it seems as if Ubisoft looked too deeply into the glass and never left the country: “Why is the rum gone’? I think the gameplay footage speaks for itself… For the record, you can watch it below, just for gloating pleasure.

At the 2022 Gamescom we were able to admire the game at the ringside after a very long time. They were truly horrible images at the time, but it was mainly the disbelief that prevailed; Skull and Bones just wasn’t in good shape after so many years of development. So yes, it was expected that the game was postponed again and that happened again in 2023. After all, a laundry list of issues had to be addressed: animations, quests, poor performance, there was really a lot that needed to be addressed. It almost seems like it was better to just start with a clean slate.

Preliminary expectation: The latest word we received is that Skull and Bones will be released on February 16th. This ship has been on a collision course for far too long and Ubisoft should actually respect itself and pull the plug on the project. Sometimes a project simply doesn’t get off the ground (like Scalebound) and you have to accept what it is. When Skull and Bones is launched, we doubt whether it can still keep up with the standard. But let’s wait for the ship’s christening to see what it turns out to be. All joking aside, it’s clear we’ve had to wait far too long for it, but the more recent gameplay looked pretty solid. So we keep hoping that it will turn out to be something, which we will discover in about a month.