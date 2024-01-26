The gas price is falling, the lowest point not seen in a long time is here

#gas #price #falling #lowest #point #long #time

Yesterday’s drop in gas prices continues, so far today It fell by 3.1 percent the listing on the TTF gas exchange, with which the exchange rate reached the level of 26.8 euros per megawatt hour.

The last time European gas prices were this low was in August 2023,

moreover, compared to the local peak last October fell to half (-50.3%). the subscription.

As we pointed out yesterday, among others, favorable weather conditions can also be attributed to the price drop seen in recent days: milder European temperatures and increased wind farm production due to the strong winds of Storm Isha also contribute to the fall, in the United Kingdom, for example, the output of wind farms broke a record over the weekend.

Moreover, as Tamás Pletser, Erste’s energy analyst, recently pointed out:

CURRENT GAS PRICES SEEM TO BE MORE OR LESS SUSTAINABLE, MAINLY THANKS TO THE ABUNDANT AND GROWING SUPPLY.

The favorable long-term prospects for the European gas market include a can be attributed to increasing LNG supply (primarily from the USA), in addition, it is also due to the approximately 20 percent drop in European natural gas consumption – they are especially high thanks to this saving and the mildness of the previous winter European storage capacities (orange line), which despite the current cold weather, it puts serious pressure on gas prices.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

Also Read:  Newspaper Mail | Salvador Shopping wins second place in the Abrasce Award

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – The HCC validates the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials
DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – The HCC validates the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials
Posted on
The tragic fate of a family from Komjatice: first only 2-year-old Šimonko lost his life, now his mother Jarmila has died
The tragic fate of a family from Komjatice: first only 2-year-old Šimonko lost his life, now his mother Jarmila has died
Posted on
Gustav Klimt’s ‘Fräulein Lieser’ resurfaces in Vienna after 100 years
Gustav Klimt’s ‘Fräulein Lieser’ resurfaces in Vienna after 100 years
Posted on
“New Candidate Luan at Center Back” | Transfer Line – Last Minute Sports News
“New Candidate Luan at Center Back” | Transfer Line – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News