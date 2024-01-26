The gas price is falling, the lowest point not seen in a long time is here

#gas #price #falling #lowest #point #long #time

Yesterday’s drop in gas prices continues, so far today It fell by 3.1 percent the listing on the TTF gas exchange, with which the exchange rate reached the level of 26.8 euros per megawatt hour.

The last time European gas prices were this low was in August 2023,

moreover, compared to the local peak last October fell to half (-50.3%). the subscription.

As we pointed out yesterday, among others, favorable weather conditions can also be attributed to the price drop seen in recent days: milder European temperatures and increased wind farm production due to the strong winds of Storm Isha also contribute to the fall, in the United Kingdom, for example, the output of wind farms broke a record over the weekend.

Moreover, as Tamás Pletser, Erste’s energy analyst, recently pointed out:

CURRENT GAS PRICES SEEM TO BE MORE OR LESS SUSTAINABLE, MAINLY THANKS TO THE ABUNDANT AND GROWING SUPPLY.

The favorable long-term prospects for the European gas market include a can be attributed to increasing LNG supply (primarily from the USA), in addition, it is also due to the approximately 20 percent drop in European natural gas consumption – they are especially high thanks to this saving and the mildness of the previous winter European storage capacities (orange line), which despite the current cold weather, it puts serious pressure on gas prices.

Cover image source: Shutterstock