The GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 come in a Super version. Graphics have higher performance, one or more memory – Živě.cz

The Super moniker is used by Nvidia as part of a slight refresh of graphics cards in the middle of their life cycle. The features will be adjusted and the price will be fine-tuned so that the graphics can last a few more years to compete in the market.

Now in January, the Super variants RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 are coming. Only in the case of the RTX 4070, the non-super version will remain on sale. The new structure of GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards for desktop computers will look like this:

Nvidia GeForce

RTX 4090 $1599 16384 128 512 24 GB 384 bit RTX 4080 Super $999 10240 80 320 16 GB 256 bit RTX 4070 Ti Super $799 8448 66 264 16 GB 256 bit RTX 4070 Super $599 7168 56 2 24 12GB 192bit RTX 4070 $549 5888 46,184 12GB 192bit RTX 4060 Ti $399 4352 34 136 8/16GB 128bit RTX 4060 $299 3072 24 96 8GB 128bit

The RTX 4080 Super is only marginally more powerful than the 4080, by around two to three percent on average. In many tests hampered more by the computer’s processor, their results will be very similar. Nvidia will mainly reduce the recommended price compared to the 4080 by 20 percent.

Compared to the older 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics switch to a 4080 graphics chip, so it has more memory (from 12 to 16 GB) with a wider bus (from 192 to 256 bits). For the same price as the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti Super gives you better performance by about ten percent and more memory. The maximum consumption does not change.

The latest new graphics card is the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, for which Nvidia promises higher performance than the older RTX 3090, even without counting intermediate frames in DLSS3. Of course, but with lower consumption (220 W versus 350 W). The stated performance increase compared to the older non-super variant is approximately 15% (closer to the 4070 Ti) and the price with which the RTX 4070 started remains.

The RTX 4070 then remains on offer at a lower price, which already appeared during the Black Friday sales at the end of last year. The RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 also remain as the basis of the offer.