The GEFP changes hands

Beatrice Chan Ching Yiu.

The Groupement des Entreprises Franches et Partenaires (GEFP) changes hands with the election of Béatrice Chan Ching Yiu as new president, following the group’s Ordinary General Assembly last week. This transition also marked the election of directors of the employers’ group.

Continuing, the GEFP seeks to strengthen its position and its mission within the entrepreneurial fabric, in particular by raising awareness among the administration and international partners of the impacts of free businesses on Madagascar’s economy and on job creation.

In any case, the new office has its work cut out for it. On the one hand, the challenges in the context of the renewal of AGOA, and the energy problem. On the other hand, negotiations must be intensified for the reimbursement by the State of the 71 billion ariary of unpaid VAT for the 2023 financial year which is coming to an end. Although discussions have already been initiated with the Treasury on numerous occasions, no progress has been made so far.

Furthermore, the secondary sector is expected to drive economic growth in 2024, with an estimated growth of 5.1%, the highest among the three sectors.

As a major job provider, the GEFP generates more than 170,000 direct jobs and positions itself as the largest recruiter of young people, particularly in the ICT sector. For example, the textile industry alone represents the second largest provider of jobs in Madagascar. In 2022, it generated more than $570 million in foreign exchange, recording an increase of 8% compared to 2021. In terms of quantity, the total volume of exported textile products increased by 13.6% in 2022.

In addition, free zones constituted 16% of total exports, ranking third behind nickel and cobalt, as well as vanilla and cloves.

