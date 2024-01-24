#General #Staff #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #issued #statement #crash #Russian #plane #continue #destroy

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a statement after the crash of the Russian plane: we will continue to destroy.

The governor of the Belgorod region: all the people died.

Russia: Airlifted 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange six crew members and three escorts also flew.

six crew members and three escorts also flew. Source in the General Staff of Ukraine: the plane was carrying S-300 missiles, not prisoners of war.

Propagandist Margarita Simonian published a list of 65 prisoners of war.

Commentators: Some of the prisoners on the list were already exchanged at the beginning of January this year.

The Russian Defense Ministry says the plane was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian transport plane IL-76, which was transporting Ukrainian prisoners to the prisoner exchange, crashed in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, citing the state news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukrainian intelligence: We were not informed about the routes and forms of delivery of prisoners

V. Zelenskii soc. network’s X account/Ukraine has previously recovered more than 200 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity

The Supreme Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) confirmed that the prisoner exchange scheduled for Wednesday did not take place.

According to GUR, the Russian side says this happened because a Russian Il-76 plane was shot down, which was allegedly transporting Ukrainian prisoners.

The following is the text of the Ukrainian intelligence report published by Telegram.

“Currently, we do not have reliable and detailed information about who exactly and how many people were on the plane.

For its part, Ukraine has fulfilled all agreements on the preparation of the exchange. The Russian prisoners of war were delivered in time to the agreed place of exchange, where they were safe.

According to the agreements, the security of our defenders had to be ensured by the Russian side. At the same time, the Ukrainian side was not informed about the need to ensure the security of the airspace in the area of ​​the city of Belgorod during a certain period, as it was done several times before.

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and methods of delivery of prisoners. Prisoners are known to be delivered by air, rail and road.

The landing of a transport plane in a 30-kilometer combat zone cannot be safe and in any case must be discussed by both parties, otherwise the entire exchange process is at risk.”

Russian MFA: Kyiv knew how and by which route the prisoners would be delivered

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued an emotional statement on the crash of the Russian Il-76 plane, in which, in addition to the traditional attacks on the “criminal Zelensky regime, nurtured by the United States and its NATO satellites”, it said that Kyiv allegedly knew about the upcoming exchange and “how and on what route delivered prisoners of war”.

The BBC says it cannot confirm these claims.

Ukraine asks citizens not to spread unverified information about the downing of the Russian plane

Ukraine’s coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war in Telegram issued a statement regarding the downing of the Russian Il-76 plane, which states that the headquarters, together with other relevant structures, is collecting the necessary information about this incident.

In the statement, Ukrainian media and citizens are urged to refrain from spreading unverified information on this topic until the Ukrainian authorities provide official information about it.

As already reported, the first statement of the General Staff of the Forces of Ukraine on this topic did not explain what happened.

A Russian Il-76 plane was shot down near Belgorod. According to Moscow, there were Ukrainian prisoners on board. Other sources have not confirmed this.

After the plane crash – the announcement of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Forces

A Russian military plane crashed in the Stopkadras/Belgorod region

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a statement in which, without directly mentioning the Il-76 crash in the Belgorod area, it promised to “continue to take measures to destroy” military transport aircraft, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian media interpreted this as confirmation that the Il-76 was indeed shot down by the Ukrainian military.

“In order to reduce the threat of missiles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only control the airspace, but also closely monitor the launch points of missiles and the logistics of their delivery, especially using military transport aircraft. The recorded intensity of shelling is directly related to the increased number of military transport aircraft that have recently been directed at the Belgorod airfield,” the statement said.

An Il-76 military transport plane was shot down in the Belgorod region on Wednesday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. According to the ministry’s version, the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange. Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed the information about the prisoners.

Expert: There are many questions about the Russian version

Russian military plane IL-76 crashed in Stopkadras/Belgorod region

There is a lot of suspicion in Ukraine over Russia’s claims about the plane crash, an expert told the BBC.

Peter Dickinson of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center notes that Ukrainian authorities are saying very little right now as they try to figure out exactly what happened in Belgorod.

In Ukraine, “there are a lot of questions about the official Russian narrative,” he told the BBC news service.

According to Mr. Dickinson, Russia has very few Il-76 military transport planes, “so it’s strange that they use them to transport prisoners of war.”

He added that as many people as were transported could fit on a bus, train or even a passenger plane.

Russian military plane IL-76 crashed in Stopkadras/Belgorod area

Moscow has accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down a Russian military transport plane in the Belgorod region near the border between the two countries. The BBC provides an overview of the latest developments:

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a military transport plane Il-76 crashed in Belgorod.

The plane was flying from Chkalovsky Air Base near Moscow to Belgorod, authorities said.

Verified footage shows the plane crashed near the village of Yablonov, 70 km northeast of the city of Belgorod.

Russian authorities say the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being exchanged, three accompanying persons and six crew members.

The local governor says there are no survivors.

Russia accused Ukraine of shooting down the plane.

Ukraine has not yet issued an official comment on the crash, but a senior presidential adviser says officials will comment later because “it takes time to sort out all the details.”

Ukrainian authorities have also urged the media and citizens to refrain from speculation while they investigate the incident.

The BBC is currently unable to verify who was flying the plane and what caused the crash.

But experts who reviewed the video told BBC Verify that there was preliminary evidence that the plane had been shot down.

Former adviser to the US military in Europe: it is unlikely that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on the plane

Russia says 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board the military transport plane that crashed in Belgorod. The local governor said all those on board had died.

Ukraine has yet to confirm this and urged people to “refrain from spreading unverified information”.

Mark Voyger, the former special adviser on Russian affairs for the US military in Europe, told Sky News that the information being published was “slimy” and “highly unlikely” that there were any prisoners of war on board.

VIDEO: A Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

“We can safely rule out the possibility that the plane was carrying prisoners of war,” he said.

According to the specialist, the crashed plane is an expensive model that is usually used by the Russian air defense.

He compared transporting prisoners of war in such an aircraft to “using a helicopter to go shopping”.

He also questioned the plane’s trajectory at the time it crashed, adding that preliminary data indicated the plane was flying north, not toward the Ukrainian border as Russia had claimed.

According to him, the plane may have taken off from Egypt.

“If it was, it could have been carrying Wagner mercenaries or ammunition,” he said.

“I think it is very unlikely that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on the plane,” he concluded.

VIDEO: The site of the crash of the Russian military plane in the Belgorod region is being investigated

The former prisoner does not believe that 65 people were accompanied by only three people

Maksym Kolesnykov, a Ukrainian soldier who was released from Russian captivity last February, explained why Russian claims about 65 prisoners and 3 accompanying persons bear little resemblance to the truth. He admitted that the Russians were indeed transporting prisoners of war on transport planes. However, there is a nuance.

“The Russian Ministry of War stated that there were 65 prisoners, 6 crew members and 3 (THREE) escorts on board the Il-76. This is complete nonsense. When I was transported by plane from Bryansk to Belgorod, there were about 20 military police among the 50 prisoners,” the former prisoner wrote on the X social network.

And here is the first 100% lie about Il.

The Ministry of War of Russia stated that the Il-76 had 65 prisoners, 6 crew members and 3 (THREE) escorts.

This is complete bullshit. When I was taken by plane from Bryansk to Belgorod, there were about 20 of their military police for every 50 prisoners. 3 guards, yeah. — Max Kolesnikov (@mx_kolesnikov) January 24, 2024

Experts say the evidence points to the Russian plane being shot down

The video of the Belgorod plane crash was shown by the BBC to two military experts, and both said it matched the characteristics of a downed plane.

Mark Cancian, a spokesman for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “The images are consistent with the characteristics of a downed aircraft.”

“You can see the aircraft losing altitude before the fireball.” He added that the plume of smoke seen in the sky was consistent with an explosion.”

“There is a small trail from the explosion that could be the trail of a missile,” he said.

Christopher Petrov, a land-based air defense expert at intelligence firm Janes, says footage of the plane’s landing “shows that there was damage before the impact”.

“Approximately one to two seconds before the crash, the plane appears to have caught fire and a small piece of the aircraft separated and descended on its own, breaking away from the front of the plane.”

He adds that the puff of smoke seen in the video “may be a hint of a surface-to-air missile launch,” but says a definitive identification cannot yet be made.

Area Governor: All the people are dead

The governor of the area, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the plane crashed in a field near a populated area. “All the people on the plane were killed,” he said in a message on the Telegram channel.

The crash site is now cordoned off. Emergency services are working at the scene. Another with spec. a channel related to the services reported that, according to their sources, an order was received to limit the work of civil services at the site of the IL-76 crash in the Belgorod region.

“The operational headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations stops work, only the Ministry of Defense and siloviki structures,” said the CČK-OGPU Telegram channel.

The AP news agency could not confirm who was on the plane, and Ukrainian officials urged not to publish unverified information.

BBC: It is difficult to say exactly what caused the IL-76 crash

Russian Telegram channels claim that the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region was shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses. This information could be confirmed by a video showing the traces of the missile or the moment the plane was hit.

However, there is no such video, and based on the published video, it is difficult to draw unequivocal conclusions about the reasons for the downing of the plane – it shows only the last seconds of the plane’s fall, and the IL-76 itself is seen quite poorly, the BBC claims.

VIDEO: A Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

The footage shows the plane moving towards the ground. At some point, a large fragment falls, followed by flames, probably in the left wing area.

This cannot be unequivocal evidence that the plane was shot down, and cannot be a refutation of this version, the BBC claims.

The place where the plane crashed is about 90 km from the Ukrainian border. This potentially allows Ukraine to use some medium-range surface-to-air missile systems.

For example, a Patriot or a Buk could shoot down a plane at that distance. The IRIS-T SLM missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a range of 40 kilometers, so they could hardly strike at such a distance, BBC journalist Pavel Aksionov said.

Ten days before the crash of the Il-76 over the Sea of ​​Azov, the A-50, which was based on the Il-76, was shot down, and the Il-22 was also badly damaged. According to one of the versions, he was shot down by the Ukrainian military. Both aircraft were approximately 150 km from the nearest territory controlled by Ukrainian forces. So, theoretically, such an opportunity could have existed.

In the event that Ukraine used the Patriot, as Russian commentators claim, its PAC 2 missiles have a range of 160 kilometers. On the one hand, at such a distance, it is possible not to pull the complex all the way to the border, at the risk of being shot down by Russian drones or artillery. On the other hand, its value and role in the defense of strategically important objects is very high. It is not known whether the Ukrainians would risk such an important weapon to hit a plane when they can shoot down Kinzhal missiles, says the BBC.

When discussing the possible transfer of Western weapons, especially surface-to-air missiles, to Ukraine, as reported in the press, the United States expressed fears that Ukrainian forces would use them against targets on Russian territory. However, there was no official confirmation that such restrictions were officially established.

Photo from social networks/A plane crashed in the Belgorod region

“At around 11:00 Moscow time, the Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region during a scheduled flight. The plane carried 65 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” the statement said.

According to the Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma, Andrey Kartapolov, the second IL-76 plane followed the downed IL-76. The second plane, according to him, was carrying about 80 prisoners and managed to turn around.

The commission of the Russian military air and space forces flew to the crash site to investigate the causes of the crash.

M. Podoliakas: comments will be made a little later

“Comments will come a little later. It takes time to find out all the data,” Mychailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told about the Russian Defense Ministry’s claims that Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down an Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war over the Belgorod region.

Margarita Simonian published a list of 65 prisoners of war

Scanpix photo/Margarita Simonian

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonian published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war believed to have been on board the crashed IL-76. It lists the names, surnames and date of birth of 65 people.

The two-page document is titled “List of 65 Ukrainian POWs on board IL-76”. The name suggests that the list was compiled after the event.

Information about soldiers included in Margarita Simonian’s list can be found on specialized websites that search for missing and captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Many of the militants were captured last year. Some – as early as 2022. in the spring, many of them at the factory in Mariupol. Captured – mostly privates. Among the officers, the media found lieutenant colonel Omeljan Badulinas. The youngest of those believed to have died is 21-year-old checkpoint controller Ivan Rojus. The oldest is 59-year-old Yuri Lobanov.

Commentators: Some of the prisoners on the list were already exchanged at the beginning of January this year

The list published by M.Simonian drew criticism that some of the prisoners of war mentioned in it have already been returned to Ukraine.

“It turned out that not one, but 17 alleged Ukrainian prisoners of war who were on the Il-76 plane were identified as prisoners of war who had already been exchanged in early January of this year. Therefore, the list seems unreliable,” writes the Noelreports media platform, which mainly focuses on the war in Ukraine.

It turns out that not one, but 17 of the list of alleged Ukrainian POWs in the Il-76 have been identified as prisoners of war that were already exchanged early January this year. The list therefore looks to be unreliable. https://t.co/8OefNRy2BK — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 24, 2024

Ukraine confirmed that a prisoner-of-war exchange was underway on Wednesday

The State Security Service of Ukraine (GUR) has confirmed that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is underway on Wednesday.

“I can state that today’s planned exchange has not yet taken place,” said GUR press representative Andrijus Jusovas.

The information that there may have been prisoners of war in the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region is being checked.

Ukraine says the plane was carrying S-300 missiles, not prisoners of war

At that time, the Ukrainian portal “Ukrainska Pravda” reported that its source in the armed forces confirmed the fact of the plane’s downfall. A source in the General Staff claims that the plane was carrying S-300 missiles.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that it cannot confirm that the aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as it is “still analyzing the information”.

According to the latest unconfirmed data, it is believed that 74 people died in the crash, reports the “112” channel on the Telegram messaging platform.

The Russian Defense Ministry says the plane was shot down by Ukrainian forces

The Il-76 military transport plane that crashed in the Belgorod region was flying with Ukrainian military personnel on the Chkalovsky-Belgorod exchange flight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that the Il-76 plane was shot down by Ukrainian forces, allegedly using an anti-aircraft missile system from the Kharkiv region, and that two missiles were fired.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not comment on the crash, saying the ministry was “still analyzing the information.”

A Russian military plane crashed in the Stopkadras/Belgorod region

Causes of the disaster

Local Russians say that the Il-76 crash was preceded by two powerful explosions in the air.

“They were heard within a radius of 30 km. And after them, after some time, the sound of a fall was heard,” writes the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, citing the words of local residents.

There were questions about the prisoners being transported

After the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Ukrainian prisoners were being transported by plane, there were those who doubted the claim, noting that prisoners in Russia are usually transported by trains and special cars so that riots can be quickly quelled.

Military-political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenka told the “Unian” news agency that he also doubts this information, because for some reason only 3 people had to accompany the 65 prisoners.

According to him, judging by the photos from the crash site, there was nothing left of the Il-76, and parts of the fuselage were scattered far across the field, which, according to O. Kovalenko, can confirm the version that the plane was carrying the S-300.

The plume of smoke in the sky seen in the photo could also indicate that the aircraft was shot down.

The disaster was first reported by Russia-related channels on social networks.

“An Il-76 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region. This was reported by our source. “Preliminarily, the incident took place in the Korocha district,” the “112” channel writes.

The information was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region and indicated that he was on his way to the scene.

The first videos from the crash site of the Il-76 military transport plane appeared on social networks.

The reasons for the aircraft crash are still unknown.

The head of Russia’s Duma defense committee said the IL-76 was allegedly shot down by three Patriot or IRIS-T missiles

The chairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma, retired general Andrei Kartapolov, stated that the Il-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod was allegedly shot down by missiles supplied to Ukraine by the West.

“Il” was shot down by three “Patriot” or IRIS-T missiles,” A. Kartapolov said at the State Duma meeting, without specifying where he got this information from.

A. Kartapolov said that the Ukrainian military allegedly shot down the plane on purpose in order to blame Russia. Kyiv has not officially commented on the downing of the Russian plane.

Russia: Il-76 crash disrupts 192 for 192 exchange

“The 192 for 192 exchange was supposed to happen today.” Here, 65 people flew on the first (plane), the rest on the second,” said Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, when asked about the total number of prisoners of war who were to be exchanged.

The deputy said that the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange “will apparently be suspended.”

Residents were told to take cover

Stop shot/Collage/A Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region

Just before the disaster, the governor of Belgorod, V. Gladkov, announced on his Telegram channel that a missile threat had been declared in the area and ordered residents to take cover.

Ukraine’s headquarters for coordinating the treatment of prisoners of war said it was investigating the circumstances of the plane crash, but did not immediately provide any details, only warning against sharing unverified information.

“We emphasize that the enemy is actively conducting special information operations against Ukraine aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian society,” said a statement published on the Telegram platform.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a special military commission went to the crash site.

The plane is designed to transport soldiers, cargo, military equipment and weapons. According to the Russian Military Export Agency, it can carry up to 225 soldiers.

Russia’s air force has recently suffered a string of accidents, which some observers attribute to the increased number of flights during the fighting in Ukraine.

At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry said four Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defenses over the Oryol region in western Russia early Wednesday.

The mayor of Oryol, Yuriy Parachin, said that several drones were shot down over the city. According to him, there were no victims, but windows were broken in several apartment buildings in the city.

According to V. Gladkov, another Ukrainian drone was shot down over the border region of Belgorod early on Wednesday. He said there were no casualties or damage.

What kind of plane is this?

The Il-76 is a Soviet and Russian heavy military transport aircraft. These aircraft entered service in 1975. The Il-76 was the first military transport aircraft in the history of the USSR to use a turbojet engine.

These aircraft are used by Russia to transport both personnel and heavy equipment by air.

According to open sources, the plane can transport cargo weighing 28-60 tons at a distance of up to 4,200 km at a cruising speed of 770-800 km/h. The crew consists of 6-7 people.

News agency “Unian” reminded that in 2023 August 30 At night, the Pskov airfield was attacked, during which, according to Ukrainian intelligence representative Andriy Yusov, four Il-76 planes were destroyed and several others were damaged.

At that time, the operation was organized by the military intelligence of Ukraine.