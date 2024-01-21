“The genie is out of the bottle” – Wel.nl

#genie #bottle #Wel.nl

Gambling has been legal in the Netherlands since 2021. This would have caused hundreds of thousands of Dutch people to gamble. According to Professor Arnt Schellekens, the National Rapporteur on Addictions, the new legislation has been disastrous.

Schellekens says at RTL News that the genie is completely out of the bottle. “Tens of thousands of people, often young people, are completely stuck because of online gambling. This disrupts entire families. Some see no other way out than to kill themselves. Dramatic.”

The government is coming up with additional measures to protect people against gambling addiction, but it is not enough, the professor believes. For example, there will be a monthly deposit limit of 350 euros per gambling company. “The problem is that this is a limit per provider. But we have more than twenty providers. So if your limit is reached, you can simply continue gambling with another provider. And you can also play with multiple accounts. This means that people can still lose a lot of money.”

An overarching limit is the solution, but this will require a new law and that will take at least years. “Gamblers now are not helped by laws that take years to come into effect,” said Schellekens. That is why we must speed up with that limit. “And there must be a guideline that gambling companies must adhere to. If they do not, they must be held liable.”

Bron(nen): RTL News