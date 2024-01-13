The German chancellor expects restraint from farmers protesting with tractors: the next wave is coming on Monday

#German #chancellor #expects #restraint #farmers #protesting #tractors #wave #coming #Monday

Olaf Scholz warned in a video message that everyone will lose in anger.

He called for moderation and the avoidance of extremism Olaf Scholz German Chancellor farmers protesting against the reduction of state subsidies.

When legitimate protests turn into temper tantrums or disregard for democratic processes and institutions, everyone loses

– warned the chancellor in his video message published on Saturday.

During their week-long series of demonstrations, the farmers used tractors to block the exits and entrances of some highways, marched with large agricultural machines in Berlin and other cities, blocking traffic across the country.

Thousands of farmers are expected in Berlin on Monday, for the climax of the action week.

Calls for violence and personal threats have no place in a democracy

argued Olaf Scholz. He added: in the current troubled times, it is particularly important to act proportionately and maintain balance, every democrat must take care of this.

The federal government plans to end a tax credit on diesel fuel that has been in place for more than 70 years. Due to the pressure of the protesters, unlike the original plan, he intends to take the measure not in one step, but gradually, over three years.

Angry farmers are putting pressure on the coalition government led by Scholz to further relax the already amended plans. (MTI)