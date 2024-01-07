The German chancellor’s popularity is plummeting, and the anti-immigration AfD is getting stronger

Olaf Scholz lost further popularity. According to a survey, only 19 percent of respondents are satisfied with the German chancellor. Meanwhile, the anti-immigration AfD is already in second place on the party’s popularity list.

“Welt am Sonntag commissioned a survey on how people think about migration and whether the public thinks the current federal government is up to the task of migration” – reported Katalin Noll, the Berlin correspondent of the public media.

48 minutes: The Germans should apologize for unleashing the migration crisis on Europe

A dramatic manifesto regarding migration was published in one of the largest German newspapers, in which the most basic rules of human coexistence are laid down for those who came to the country as immigrants, while the German government wholeheartedly supports the migration pact imposed by the European Union.

To the latter question, 69 percent of the people answered no – Katalin Noll presented the survey data, who highlighted that according to the respondents, the German government can no longer solve tasks related to migration, and 70 percent of the respondents believe that

Germany should not accept more migrants.

The peculiarity of this survey is that people who are otherwise sympathizers of one of the governing parties also feel the same way.

Featured image source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the European Union summit at the ET building in Brussels on October 26, 2023, the first day of the summit. Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys

A fertilizer barge sank on the Danube at the border between Serbia and Croatia. Minister of the Environment: No exceeded values ​​of nitrogen were detected
"Of course Remco can win the Tour": Tim Wellens has no doubts about Evenepoel's chances in July | Cycling
ROMERO REMEDIES | The three diseases that rosemary helps fight
End of suspense at MR: Charles Michel has made his decision
