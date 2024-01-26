The German defense minister warned of an unprecedented challenge and harshly criticized his own army

#German #defense #minister #warned #unprecedented #challenge #harshly #criticized #army

Pistorius, who was appointed a year earlier, he has already emphasized several times that Germany must become ready for war, and he also warned that Vladimir Putin could attack Europe within eight years, which is why he urged preparations.

In his speech at the German military academy in Hamburg, Pistorius made it clear that he was speaking to wider sections of society. In his speech, he said that the social debate about who exactly should be ready to defend Germany should be carried out.

In relation to this statement, it is worth noting that as a possible solution, Pistorius had previously suggested that it would be possible to join the Bundeswehr even without German citizenship.

We would not be the first force in Europe to do this

he said then.

In his recent speech, the German Minister of Defense encouraged German society to participate in this essential dialogue. He emphasized that the peace and freedom Europe has experienced for decades is now in danger, and that Germany, as an active player in security policy, must face unprecedented challenges.

Pistorius also presented the plan according to which the number of German troops would increase from 181,000 to 203,000 by 2031. The German army, on the other hand, suffers from a chronic lack of manpower, and 20,000 new recruits would be needed every year just to maintain the current number.

It is interesting that Patrick Sanders, the Chief of Staff of the British Army, also spoke at a public event about the fact that the entire civilian population of Great Britain must prepare for a war with Russia, it is not enough just to modernize the regular forces, because military conflicts are “civil armies” will win.

General Patrick Sanders pointed out that he does not support conscription, but according to him, “a change is needed in the civilian mentality,” since a British-Russian land war could break out at any time.

It is also important to emphasize that in the past few weeks there have been statements and analyzes that warn that Russia may soon launch an attack on NATO, essentially triggering a third world war. We discussed in detail whether the situation is really that serious, whether Russia is really preparing to attack, in our analysis below:

Cover image source: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images