The German economy went from being an exporter to a net importer of electricity

Germany became a net importer of electricity for the year 2023 – for the first time since the beginning of the registration of this data in 2006. This was reported by the Montel agency, citing a representative of the grid regulator BNA. The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fourth largest in the world.

According to the regulator, in 2023 Germany imported a total of 54.1 TWh (in 2022 – 33.2 TWh) and exported 42.4 TWh of electricity (in 2022 – 56.3 TWh). Thus, imports increase by about 63% and exports decrease by 24.7% compared to 2022.

“Electricity is produced in the regions of Europe where it is cheaper. Germany and other European countries can at any time take advantage of the most favorable conditions for the production and purchase of electricity. “Wholesale” electricity prices and trade are the result from this interaction.

Therefore, there may be cases where it makes sense to import or export electricity for economic reasons rather than physical delivery reasons. Network capacity and stability are also important in trading. In this way, the internal European electricity market helps lower electricity prices and reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” noted the German regulator.

According to the data of the energy platform, among the European countries, the largest net import of electricity in 2023 is Denmark – 10.7 TWh, followed by Germany, and also Norway (4.5 TWh) and Sweden (2.89 TWh) . At the same time, for the past year Germany was a net exporter of electricity to Belgium, Austria and Poland.

In 2023, Germany’s electricity consumption was 5.4% lower than the previous year, falling for the second consecutive year, and total production was 9.1% lower than the previous year.

The share of renewable energy sources (RES) reached 56% of the total electricity production, which is 7.5 percentage points more than a year earlier. Specifically, hydroelectric power production increased by 16.5% on the back of relatively high rainfall following a severe drought in 2022.

Electricity production from onshore wind farms rose 18%, but that from offshore wind turbines was 5% below the previous year.

It is recalled that in April 2023, the last nuclear power plants in Germany were decommissioned. Despite the shutdown, wholesale electricity prices fell over the year, German regulator BNA noted, with the average wholesale price for 2023 at €95.18 per MWh, less than half of the previous year’s figure of 235.45 euros per MWh, i.e. the price has fallen to 2021 levels.

