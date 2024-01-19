The German minister complimented Lithuanian-made delicacies: “Extremely delicious”

#German #minister #complimented #Lithuanianmade #delicacies #Extremely #delicious

Not cakes for waiters

“Extremely delicious”, German Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir, who greeted the Minister of Agriculture of Lithuania Kęstučis Navickas and other members of our country’s delegation and tasted the sea buckthorn drink during the opening of the exhibition, was full of compliments.

After exchanging a few polite phrases with K.Navicka, C.Özdemir tasted what the Lithuanians offered: a drink of sea buckthorn and curd cheese of the Lithuanian farmer Rita Dirvinienė. And was impressed. The Lithuanians presented him with a giant “head” of “Džiugo cheese”.

Thus, on Friday, January 19, in Germany, at the Messe Berlin exhibition center in Berlin, the exhibition “Green Week” began, which will rumble until the last Sunday of January.

It is a place that distracts its participants – producers of agricultural products – from their daily work for at least ten days.

Green Week is not the place to make big sales deals or make more money. This is a place whose participants, representing Lithuania, make it visible to visitors.

The waiters of “Berneliai pubs” working at the Lithuanian stand were swept off their feet by the first day of the exhibition.

First of all, they have to feed the delegations of various countries visiting the stand, then the visitors of the exhibition who crowd around the tables to order smoked and stewed karka, stewed cabbage, soup in a tub of bread or zeppelins.

All this ends up on the table of Germans who love to eat, as well as more than one pint of beer. You won’t throw the words out of the song – “Green Week” is the place where every state that brews beer brings to it what they have the most delicious.

Has loyal customers

This year, like last year, there are no brewers at the Lithuanian stand. Its previous participants – brewers Algis Grigonis and Aldona Udrienė – are no longer attending the exhibition.

However, since 2015, a beekeeper from Kėdainiai district, Erikas Augustinavičius, head of the company “Šušvės midus” has been bringing an ever-increasing range of mead to “Green Week”. His family, which owns a rural tourism homestead, received a certificate in 2015 and began selling mead made according to 200-year-old recipes.

According to the beekeeper, this drink is exotic for the Germans. Although they make mead themselves, they come to the Lithuanian stand specifically for the products of Šušvės mead.

“One of the customers has a specialty store and we have a supply of mead coming to us. Others are simply mead lovers.

One of them has a stable, and people who come to ride are treated with our mead. He assured us that no one else has this kind of mead, so every year, when we go to the exhibition, we also take the amount allocated for him”, said E. Augustinavičius.

This year, the beekeeper also brought specially made chocolates with 7 types of mead filling to the exhibition. This is a new product that could not be produced in time last year.

E. Augustinavičius was happy that customers from Belgium started buying “Šušvės mead” last year, and they take it to countries where “Vikings” festivals are held.

Award-winning condiments

For the first time, the director of the small association “Maži mamutai” Vilius Tamošaitis brought products in boxes – hand-made condiments of several flavors – to “Green Week”. This man is a sound director and music producer, also known as a performer under the pseudonym “GeraiGerai”.

V. Tamošaitis selected for the Germans what has already won recognition – four types of products awarded with gold medals at last year’s “Choose a Lithuanian product” exhibition: caramelized onions with wine and pears, sea buckthorn sauce with oranges and others.

Another one of the condiments he brought to Berlin – “Aštrumas” cucumbers – won a silver medal at the Baltic Taste Award exhibition in Riga.

“Last May, I went to the international exhibition in Poland, in Warsaw, to look around for the first time. Now the Germans are also interested in appearing.

The situation has changed. I used to go to farmers to cook condiments, I couldn’t plan for expansion. Now I already have my own production workshop. Even though I work in a sound studio, I can promote my products more. My goal is abroad,” said V. Tamošaitis.

The goal is to find customers

For the first time, the company Ekko LT, which started its operations about two and a half years ago, is exhibiting its products in “Zhalioja savati”. This company presses organic oil from organic rapeseed, hemp seeds, and flax seeds grown by Lithuanian farmers. She sells pomace to organic livestock farms and fodder producers.

According to its director Aurim Bagdanavičius, until now the company has only exported cereal groats to Germany, but now it would like to find customers for the products – stores, distributors or sales agents.

“We squeeze about 150 tons of organic oil per month, which is enough for seven trucks. It is impossible to sell that much in Lithuania, so we are looking for customers abroad who value ecology. In Germany, which has about 80 million of the population, about 5 percent buy organic food, which is 4 million. people”, said A. Bagdanavičius.

Although the company is still young, it already exports about 70 percent. products, most of them to retail chains.

“The year was not easy for our business. The fact that we are constantly looking for new trade opportunities abroad helped to increase sales. In doing so, you have to go to international exhibitions and business missions,” said the interviewer.

Will come back and buy

In small business, and especially in beekeeping, success is influenced by original ideas. Beekeepers mix honey with berries, spices, herbs, nuts, dried fruits and pour it into jars just to surprise the buyers.

“By participating in the exhibition, I represent Lithuania, and at the same time, there are also benefits for business. At the exhibition, I manage to sell everything I bring, but there are things that cannot be measured in money, that is communication with people and good feedback”, said Diana Rušėnaitė, a farmer from Rokiškis district, Juodupė, who is participating in “Green Week” for the third time.

According to her, last year there were visitors who specifically came to the Lithuanian stand to buy the products of the “Devyni Medūs” apiary.

“I liked it in 2022, and returned last year. I hope that during the entire week of the exhibition there will be such people this year as well”, the woman did not hide her optimism.

The “Nine Medūs” apiary, where only family members work, brought a honey chocolate drink flavored with mint and raspberries to the “Green Week”. Also, D. Rušenaitė lined up jars of “Bitės shoko” dessert made from cocoa and cocoa butter, which uses honey instead of sugar in the display window. There are also honey treats with vegetables.

Loves honeysuckle

Laimonas Galvonas, director of the “Medaus Namai” company, and his wife Jūratė are also not newcomers to the exhibition. The beekeepers brought organic honey and its products from Aukštaitija, where about 200 bee families look after a single farm in the Zarasai district.

At the exhibition, they also offer the usual bee products – honey, bee bread, pollen, and various honey delicacies – with freeze-dried quince, thyme, ginger and others.

“Last year, at the exhibition, it was important to find out what the specifics of the German market are – what kind of honey the Germans prefer. Nature was just kind to the spring and June honey bearers last year, so we brought their favorite milk and forest honey with honey.

We want to be visible again, maybe in the future there will be trade contacts. Although the exhibition is more in the style of a fair, business people still come to it,” said L. Galvonas.

According to him, the family apiary also has an electronic store and receives orders, but logistics in Europe have become more expensive recently, and this has attracted retail chains.

The most loyal participants

Šakočia baker Laimutė Sadauskienė is a distinctive symbol of the Lithuanian stand. Every once in a while, she transports the equipment for baking these delicacies to Berlin, and right there, under the watchful eye of astonished visitors to the exhibition, she mixes the dough and pours it onto a hot spindle. In January 2020, just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, 45 kg of her fried shakotis was delivered to the exhibition.

Last year, visitors to the exhibition were treated to “Ūkininkų duona” baked in the Radviliški village bakery, whose loaf weighed 88 kilograms. The owner of the bakery, Audronė Kisėlienė, is also a permanent participant of the exhibition. According to her, the exhibition is tiring work, but it would be difficult to imagine the Lithuanian stand without bread, a symbol of our unity.

As in previous years, elk and venison products were brought to the exhibition by the owners of the company “Šerno pieda”.

This year, like last year, farmer Daiva Kvedaraitė displayed sea buckthorn products in the showcase, and farmer Rita Dirvinienė displayed curd cheeses.

The jeweler Danutė Tikužienė settled in the corner of folk artists. It is not the first time that the family company “Evija & Partner” exhibits Lithuanian national heritage creams at the exhibition.

Focuses on ecology

“Green Week” is the 88th this year. This international exhibition of food, agriculture and horticulture has been in existence since 1926. In 2021, the exhibition traditionally held every January did not take place – the quarantine imposed by COVID-19 was strict at that time.

Participants come from all over the world to the exhibition, about 80 countries take part in it. During the ten days of the event, their representatives present their products, agricultural products, separate pavilions are dedicated to livestock, agricultural machinery, and ecology.

During the meetings of the ministers of agriculture of various countries, as well as in the agricultural forum, the most pressing social issues are discussed – climate protection, recycling management, resource conservation and sustainable land use.

Bioenergy, organic food products, organic agriculture are the most important highlights of the exhibition.