The German Minister of Defense would reintroduce conscription, giving Europe only a few years to catch up militarily

#German #Minister #Defense #reintroduce #conscription #giving #Europe #years #catch #militarily

Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, Pistorius named the model used by the Swedes as one possible model. In Sweden, all young men and women undergo a military examination, and a select number of them complete basic military training.

Conscription was introduced by Germany in 2011, after 55 years. After taking office, the Minister of Defense called the move a mistake.

Social Democrat Pistorius’s party mate, Olaf Scholz chancellor this year, however ruled out the re-introduction of compulsory registration in February.

In the interview, according to the report, the German Minister of Defense also talked about how Russia has significantly increased its weapons productionso that he can maintain his war in Ukraine while also threatening the Baltic states, Moldova and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the United States is likely to reduce its European commitments as it increasingly focuses on the Indo-Pacific region.

Pistorius says Europeans need to be more committed to defending their own continent, even if ramping up arms production takes time.

We have about 5-8 years to catch up in terms of armed forces, industry and society

Pistorius declared.

He noted that Europe will be forced to compensate the US aid to Ukraine if they cannot agree on the further course of aid in Washington.

Donald Tusk According to him, the election of his government in Poland will enable the German-French-Polish so-called “Weimar Triangle” to better develop their military cooperation.

According to Pistorius, the time has not yet come for large military missions such as the Bundeswehr’s military mission in Afghanistan or Mali.

Cover image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images