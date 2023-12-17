#Germans #incredibly #tough #deporting #migrants #plan #attack

The Germans are being incredibly tough: they are already deporting migrants who plan an attack

The 20-year-old Iraqi man who planned a terrorist attack at a busy Christmas market was deported from Germany, the German Die Welt highlighted. It is known that the man has been banned from the country for an indefinite period.

The police found signs that made it clear that the man was planning to commit a serious murder

– emphasized the spokesperson of the provincial criminal office of Lower Saxony. The man living there with a temporary residence permit was detained on November 21 in Helmstedt, a small town near Braunschweig. By the way, last summer the German government tightened the rules for deporting rejected asylum seekers who become criminals, so it is no coincidence that the German state cracked down on the man who planned the mass murder with all severity and banned him from the territory of Germany. If they continue like this, next time they will even put those immigrants in prison who gang-rape girls, or even just kill them for fun.

Trivia: deportations are rarely carried out in reality. If so, the delinquent will soon return on illegal routes. Die Welt also noted that it was lucky that he was arrested in Lower Saxony, where he worked, because if he had lived in Saxony-Anhalt, he would have been released after four days to carry out the planned attack. It is important to note that, according to the representatives of the German federal state, no connection can still be discovered between migration and terrorism, as stated by Daniela Behrens (SDP), Minister of the Interior of Lower Saxony, who spoke excellently of the German police passive:

the truth is that the overall threat situation remains tense.

(Imagine what would happen if there was a connection between migration and terrorism!)

Source: hirado.hu, Die Welt; Photo: MTI/EPA/Michael Kappeler