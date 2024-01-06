The Germans determined the most intelligent cars of 2023. ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Germans #determined #intelligent #cars #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The German publication Computer Bild conducted a poll among its readers who determined the most intelligent cars. The award is called the Connected Car Award 2023 and is given to the smartest car of the past year.

In the “Compact cars” category, the winner was the VW ID.3 electric hatchback. It is the first Volkswagen vehicle with the Automotive Cloud (based on Microsoft Azure) and the new VW.OS operating system. VW ID.3 can be easily updated with new features even after purchase.

In the category “Mid-size cars” the winner was the electric sedan Hyundai Ioniq 6. This electric car debuted in 2022 and is equipped with the Bluelink system, thanks to which the driver constantly receives information about his car on his smartphone. With the Bluelink app, you can create up to two main accounts as well as a guest account.

First place in the “Premium Cars” category went to the BMW i5. As an option, this car has the BMW Live Cockpit Professional digital information display, which shows the driver all the necessary information. The display, for example, shows the road in real time with graphic information, which makes navigation easier.

First place in the “Entertainment” category was won by the new generation Peugeot i-Cockpit. This innovative system debuted in the new generation of the Peugeot 3008 crossover and consists of a 21-inch curved panoramic display located above the dashboard, which connects the projection display, central touchscreen, steering wheel and individually configured control elements (i-Toggles).

In the Applications and Services category, the Stellantis Free2Move Charge system was named the best. The Stellantis concern began equipping its cars with this system in the summer of 2023. This is the first complete charging ecosystem for electric car owners. With the help of the Free2Move Charge system, the electric vehicle will always have a charged battery.

The prize for innovation in 2023 went to the company KIA. With the help of the KIA Connect and KIA Charge systems, the brand sets new standards for comfort, accessibility and efficiency of connected electronic mobility. For example, the KIA EV9 can supply electricity to the grid and supply a house or apartment with electricity. The EV6 includes real-time data streaming for interaction between the car and the KIA Connect app.

