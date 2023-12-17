The Germans from TUV named the most reliable used cars from 2 to 12 years old ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The German organization TUV, which carries out technical examinations, has published a ranking for the quality of used cars for the year 2023. Experts determined both the most unreliable cars and the most trouble-free models. Full results are published on the TUV Sud website.

During the compilation of the rating, information on 10 million cars that passed a technical inspection in 2023 was analyzed and the percentage of cars with defects was determined. Models based on the Volkswagen Golf platform (especially the Sportsvan and Audi TT minivans), as well as the Mercedes B-Class, are among the leaders in the ranking.

The most reliable used cars according to TUV Sud:

At the age of 2-3 years:

Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan – 2% cars with defects.
Audi Q2 – 2.1%.
Audi TT – 2.5%.

At the age of 4-5 years:

Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan – 4.2% cars with defects.
Volkswagen T-Roc – 4,2%.
Volkswagen T-Cross – 4,6%.

At the age of 6-7 years:

Mazda CX-3 – 6.5% of cars with defects.
Audi TT – 7.2%.
Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan – 7.3%.

At the age of 8-9 years:

Mercedes B-Class – 10.5% if defective.
Suzuki SX4 – 10.8%.
Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan – 10.9%.

At the age of 10-11 years:

Audi TT – 12.3% cars with defects.
Mercedes B-Class – 14,6%.
Volkswagen Touareg – 15,6%.

At the age of 12-13:

Audi TT – 15% cars with defects.
Volkswagen Golf Plus – 20.7%.
Toyota RAV4 – 21.3%.

