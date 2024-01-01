The gift that Lionel Messi received on the last day of 2023

Nahuel Guzmán with Lionel Messi in the National Team (@TeamLioneIMessi)

In times of toasts, balance sheets and family gatherings, when most of the protagonists rest waiting for what will be a new season full of objectives and challenges, Lionel Messi was surprised with a special visit at his home in Rosario. An old acquaintance dared to visit the best player in the world. This is Nahuel Guzmán, who was his teammate in the National Team and a fervent fan of Newell’s

The meeting, full of emotion and friendship, took place in Funes, on the outskirts of the Rosario city. Through their social networks, the players shared a photo in which they are seen smiling and happy. Both footballers posed with the Club Deportivo y Social Lux shirt, a place that marked the first football steps of the goalkeeper with a leprous past.

“Last day of the year and Lío already has his shirt for the 2024 season,” wrote the official account of the Rosario entity, accompanying the publication with a special thanks to his greatest reference: “Thank you Patón for evangelizing your love for Mercadito,” making allusion to the club’s nickname.

The green kit of the local team features the number ten on the back, along with the surname of the international legend printed below, constituting a significant gift for the soccer star at the end of the year.

On the other hand, during the presentation of the shirts for the 2024 season, Nahuel Guzmán was present and two of the uniforms are linked to social causes that the goalkeeper has supported on multiple occasions: the defense of the rights of the LGTB+ community and the commitment with the fight for Memory, Truth and Justice.

Patón’s visit to the Flea

The experienced Tigres de México goalkeeper had expressed on several occasions his desire to play at some point alongside star Lionel Messi in La Lepra, a team of which both are fans. “I would like to share the field once again with Messi in the club that saw us grow as Newell’s,” he said on more than one occasion.

El Patón, who was established as Champion of Champions for the 2023 season when his team won against Pachuca by 2 to 1, in the American city of Carson, was excited about the chance to play against Leo in the Leagues Cup, a competition which brings together franchises from the MLS, Canada and Mexico.

“I wouldn’t leave Tigres for Inter Miami, I would only play with Messi at Newell’s, but maybe we will play against Inter Miami,” said the goalkeeper, who must define his future in 2024.

The one who did resolve his fate was Hugo Lloris, the emblem of the French team and an undisputed figure in European football. In an unprecedented move, the former Tottenham player who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia will join the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) squad. It will be the closing of a brilliant career in Europe and the beginning of a new adventure on American soil.

