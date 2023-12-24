The gifts of the Child Jesus arrived for Petro, Quintero, Benedetti, Sarabia, Luis Pérez, Shakira and 15 other characters

#gifts #Child #Jesus #arrived #Petro #Quintero #Benedetti #Sarabia #Luis #Pérez #Shakira #characters

23/12/2023

The child God, who does not abandon Colombia (despite the fall in the Gross Domestic Product), has decided to make an effort this year to give bonuses to some of the most distinguished public figures. The following are the gifts:

For Gustavo Petro

The “don’t get lost” kit

This is a complete set that includes knee pads (so that he does not disappear again for 8 days like he did in October due to a scrape on his knee), a box of Noxpirin (for the flu that keeps him away from work so much) and a small portable coffee maker so that your addiction (“the only addiction I have is to coffee in the morning”) does not make you miss important work days.

For Laura Sarabia

A suitcase with double security code

To prevent him from falling into trouble again, his bonus will be a suitcase safer than the vaults of the Bank of the Republic. The manufacturers guarantee that you will not lose your dollars again. And we get rid of having to call the bodyguard, give the babysitter a polygraph, and we even save the skin, and the life, of one or another member of the security force.

For Armando Benedetti

The Ministry of the Interior of Liberland

Among the requests, the child God found that Armandito wanted the Ministry of the Interior as a bonus. For now, the one from Colombia is not yet available because his former assistant Laura Sarabia does not want to see it even in painting.

For Daniel Quintero

Coupons for lunch at El Corrientazo

Tremendously distressed because the young Quintero will no longer be able to use the petty cash of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín to pay for that Tomahawk meat worth half a million pesos that he likes so much, the child God thought of giving him this juicy ticket holder with 50 coupons.

For Nicolás Petro

Memory pills

Let’s see if he remembers that it was he himself who told the Prosecutor’s Office that Gustavo Petro, his father, knew about the entry of billions of pesos into his campaign for the Presidency, not reported to the CNE. Those pills are powerful and, taken honestly, could even overcome that memory crisis that occurred when his father-president visited his house.

For Jorge Carrillo at EPM

A master’s degree in haute couture

So that he can perfect the art of arranging bidding documents just as he did with the ‘tailor documents’ in the bidding for the final works of Hidroituango.

For Fabio Rivera and Jaime Cuartas

Ancheta with Desitin, Sulfaplata and Cream #4

An intensive treatment to cure the tremendous burns suffered on October 29 by these two chiefs who lived happily at the expense of the city and the Council in these four years. And if the pain is still too much, they are given the address in Miami of the political guru who led them to this disaster, in case they want to go greet him and ask him to account.

For Álvaro Leyva

Top of the line armor

At his age, the wooden shields of the “front line” are not enough. That is why the child God imported armor from France so that he can carry out his self-imposed task of “defending the President” even above the laws of the country.

For Luis Pérez

an abacus

So that the next campaign can count the votes better. Because in this one he swore he would get 1 million and he barely reached 600,000.

For the ‘team Daniel Quintero’

“Quinterwood”: mini recording studios

An entire recording studio that will allow you to mount the campaign for the 2026 Presidency as if it were 100% real. The studio has a complete team of extras to ride candidates on the shoulders and launch the characteristic colored smoke of the ‘Quintero team’, as well as X-shaped warehouses, even the ability to stage a car run over the candidate.

For Juan David Duque

The visa for the paisa country

For those who do not remember him, he was Daniel Quintero’s private secretary and was declared unworthy by the Medellín Council. After the scandal, a publication of his on Instagram came to light in which he said that the Council had given him Paisa nationality. But he turned out to be half fake. Which is why his bonus is going to be an original passport from the Paisa country, with a separate appointment to request the entry visa (although the child of God cannot guarantee that they will give it to him).

For France Marquez

A manual for ‘living tasty’ in Cauca

The vice president has shown her ability to say “you can cry” or “you can cry” to escape the criticism that is leveled at her. This practical guide has suggestions so that she can really move the Government to fulfill its promise that in Cauca they can also live tasty.

For Lucas Cañas

Vaccine for the “Lucas” virus

This vaccine is blessed to reduce the “Lucas” fever that causes so much madness. As you may remember, the former president of the Medellín Council used a billboard with a $100,000 bill in his campaign, on which Lucas Cañas and the phrase “Lucas for all” appeared instead of Carlos Lleras. Neither Cañas is Carlos Lleras, nor is offering money – whether subliminal or as a joke – the way to do politics.

For Medellín

A rue bath

To put an end to that bad energy of two finals lost on penalties.

For John Charles From there

A good trova course

It is not unreasonable to think that Upegui lost the Mayor’s Office because of that unforgettable trova session he did on Juanpis González’s program. Lesson number 1: trova must be improvised.

For Wilmar Roldán

Glasses with VAR technology

It would not hurt the Antioquian referee to avoid repeating in 2024 controversies as bitter as that of the Argentina-Uruguay match, the expulsion of Dorlan Pabón or the gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Albert Corredor

A tour of public schools in Medellín

This is a gift with a face of penitence: so that he can see first-hand how the city’s schools were destroyed while he “scrounged” the money in the campaign and other things.

For Gustavo Bolívar

The book “Without votes there is no paradise”

In this book you will find the reason why wineries on social networks or frontline armies are not enough to be elected. There are politics beyond the X network.

For Dorlan Pabón

Your technical director diploma

He showed his vocation – but not his effectiveness – when he managed the changes to coach Autuori in the League final of the first semester against Millonarios.

For Shakira

Another thing to keep billing?

For the waste of creativity resulting from spite, which made some people applaud and others criticize it.

Para Elon Musk

Nothing is given to him because he is the child God

Musk, the richest in the world, owner of the X network and deeply involved in artificial intelligence… without words.