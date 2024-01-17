The girl in the picture is today the strongest woman in Romania. Do you recognize her?

#girl #picture #today #strongest #woman #Romania #recognize

Who is the little girl in the picture?

Carmen Iohannis, the wife of the current president of Romania, appears in the images above.

Although she did not appear in public very often, it is known about the first lady of Romania, Carmen Iohannis, that she is a teacher and that she lives most of the time in Sibiu. However, few know what education she has and what schools she attended throughout her life.

What education does Carmen Iohannis have?

Carmen Iohannis, the president’s wife, was born in Sântu, a village near the city of Reghin, in Mureș county, and was the daughter of Ion and Georgeta Lăzurcă. The first lady is celebrated on November 2, 1960 and comes from a Romanian, Greek-Catholic family. Her family was a wealthy one, because Carmen’s father worked very hard and made a lot of money, being a furrier.

She received a choice education from her parents, who wanted her to become a great man in life. She took piano lessons since she was a child and also took ballet classes, but did not make a career out of these two passions.

The first lady then graduated from the “Gheorghe Lazăr” National College, after which she went to college, respectively at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj, Faculty of Letters. After graduation, she became an English teacher alongside her husband, who taught Physics.

Carmen and Klaus Iohannis met at university

Carmen Iohannis and Klaus Iohannis both attended Babeș-Bolyai University courses in Cluj. When his parents emigrated to Germany, Iohannis did not want to follow them, but chose to stay with Carmen in the country and make a future for both of them.

Their love story began when they were 22 years old, on a trip. It was love at first sight and it has lasted until this moment. They only got married at the age of 29. The two worked as teachers in Agnita and Sibiu.

“During college I also met my wife, Carmen, but in the old circle of friends. We liked each other, simply, and the chemistry between us is beyond description. (…) It took a long time before we got married. We met at the age of 22 and we got married at the age of 29”, said the president.

Although it is known that the first lady would not have a very high salary, she claims that she would not give up this job because she loves children and what she does. Carmen Iohannis is an acclaimed teacher and receives praise from her students.

