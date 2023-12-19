The global company Enphase Energy closes the microinverter factory in Timișoara, opened in the first quarter of 2023

#global #company #Enphase #Energy #closes #microinverter #factory #Timișoara #opened #quarter

Global energy technology company Enphase Energy, a global supplier of microinverter and battery-based solar systems, announces that it will reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, cease operations at contract factories in Wisconsin and Timisoara, and resize its other factories contractual,. Enphase Energy says it will focus on manufacturing microinverters at contract plants in South Carolina and Texas.

“As part of the plan, the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, including contractors and employees. In addition, the company will streamline its operations by ceasing operations at its contract manufacturing locations in Timișoara, Romania and Wisconsin, United States, and by resizing the other contract manufacturing locations.

We remind you that, starting from the first quarter of 2023, the Flex factory in Timișoara, Romania started producing Enphase microinverters for the European market, responding to the rapid growth and demand for residential solar installations in the region, as a result of the increase in energy prices and the adoption of more common of electric vehicles and heat pump technologies.

Enphase makes microinverters that convert solar energy into usable electricity. The company’s shares have fallen 53% this year as high interest rates have reduced demand, leaving the company with product inventories. Enphase has a market capitalization of $16.9 billion.

Enphase said it will take a $16-18 million hit from restructuring and asset impairment charges, most of which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of this year.