The gold medal for traditional gastronomy for Paul Jacques Arnaud

Paul Jacques. Arnaud, and his sons, Fabrice and Gustave Arnaud with the prize in their hands

Almost thirty years of commitment to catering and tourism, and honorary distinctions, deserved for the establishment “Chez Arnaud”. A true culinary institution for subscribers to Antananarivo’s good gastronomy tips. It is a consecration for Paul Jacques Arnaud, owner of the establishment to whom the gold medal for “traditional gastronomy” was awarded by the International Tourism Federation last week.

Indeed, this restaurant brand has made the combination of tradition and know-how its trademark since its beginnings in 1994. The chef’s two sons also received their medals, this time silver for gastronomy. traditional. An award that their father had also received ten years earlier in 2013. “It was a source of pride for our family to receive such honorary titles,” confides the family house.

Known to gourmets as being one of the good addresses in Tana, the diversity of the menus presented à la carte are very appreciated. Ranging from cassoulet to duck confit, including zebu escalopes or even more well-known dishes, such as pizza with which local customers have become familiar, offering a wide choice. However, the gold medal and awards from FIT are not just the result of the long menus and the diversity of dishes. It is also primarily an investment in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Itamara Randriamamonjy