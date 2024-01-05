The golden music newcomer suffered from depression early and took 12 pills a day to save his mother. He spent all his savings and only had 5 yuan left in his account – Entertainment – Zhongshi News Network

#golden #music #newcomer #suffered #depression #early #pills #day #save #mother #spent #savings #yuan #left #account #Entertainment #Zhongshi #News #Network

Male singer named Xie. (Picture/China Times file photo)

The male singer surnamed Xie, who has been recognized as a new hit star, was shocked today (5th) when he stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife. He was handcuffed by the police and sent to the hospital, which caused an uproar in the public. It was also discovered that Xie Nan had revealed that he had been dating since he was 19 years old many years ago. Suffering from depression, he had to take 12 psychotropic pills every day. He also spent 400,000 yuan in savings to treat his cancer mother. He also had to support the family and was once so poor that he had only 5 yuan in his account.

It was revealed today that a male singer named Xie had a dispute with his ex-girlfriend. He attempted to attack her with a fruit knife, which almost led to a murder. He has been suppressed by security, and the police also handcuffed him and sent him to the hospital afterwards. Many netizens have a negative impression of Xie Nan. He is the obedient younger brother in “Super Avenue of Stars”. He was also a musical talent when he grew up. Surprisingly, he has now become the “terrible ex”.

In 2018, the male singer surnamed Xie held a new album “Alice Where Are We Going?” 》At the press conference for the release of the film, her mother (left) and her then-girlfriend Zhang Yu (right) took a photo on the stage. (Picture/China Times file photo)

Many people think that the male singer named Xie may be out of control. In fact, in 2018, he sang in the album “Alice Where Are We Going?” 》At the press conference for the release of the film, Xie Nan once revealed that he had suffered from depression since he was 19 years old and had to take 12 psychotropic drugs every day. At that time, Xie Nan also said feebly that his mother was diagnosed with cancer in August of the same year and had to undergo pancreatic tumor removal surgery. He spent more than 400,000 yuan in savings and supported the family on one shoulder, including rent, his brother’s tuition, and his girlfriend’s living expenses, leaving him so poor that he only had 5 yuan left.

In addition, it was revealed that the male singer named Xie had been involved in constant relationship controversies in the past. Friends with an old love came forward to reveal that he had a chaotic relationship, cheating on him and finding a new love before breaking up, and criticized him as a “soft cheating man”; but Xie Zhenting was calm at the time In response, “These are actually not what we really want, and those misunderstandings that are not facts, let it pass, time will prove everything.”

★”China Times News Network” cares about you. If you are taking psychiatric drugs, please do not stop taking them on your own! Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 24-hour safety hotline: 0800-788-995.