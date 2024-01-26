The good name of the president of the NBP is expensive. Expenses revealed

#good #president #NBP #expensive #Expenses #revealed

From year to year, the National Bank of Poland spends more and more money on promotion and communication. Within a few years, annual expenses increased by almost PLN 19 million. It was for this money that the NBP hung the famous banners at its headquarters.

In 2024, NBP expenditure on communication and promotion will amount to PLN 32.5 million. This amount was included in the financial plan approved by the Monetary Policy Council at its December meeting – writes “Rzeczpospolita”. These expenses do not include the salaries of employees of the promotion and communication departments.

Watch the video Przemysław Dziąg: Some people are afraid to rent apartments because of bad law

NBP spends more and more on communication and promotion. Expenses revealed

For comparison, in 2023, NBP allocated PLN 30.7 million for the same purpose, which is “only” PLN 1.8 million less. But in 2022, when the President of the NBP, Adam Glapiński, ran for a second term, the promotional and communication activities of the National Bank of Poland cost PLN 25 million. Whereas a year earlier it was PLN 14 million, the daily reports.

Let us recall that in response to allegations that the central bank was responsible for high inflation in Poland, the NBP began to decorate its headquarters with banners. In one of them he pointed out that “blaming the NBP and the government for high inflation is the Kremlin’s narrative.” Another banner explained that “all NBP activities are legal.”

“However, the central bank may also partially finance the campaign to defend the good name of President Adam Glapiński from other sources, e.g. from the budget of the Legal Department (from which it can pay for lawyers’ opinions published in the media, prepared at the request of the NBP). This means that the actual costs of taking care of The image of the NBP is unclear,” says “Rz”.

A person associated with the central bank said in an interview with the daily that the increase in NBP promotional expenditure is explained by ongoing “ruthless attacks” on the bank. – In practice, the criticism concerns the president of NBP, not the entire bank. So this is money intended to defend the president’s honor – he says.

The controversial network of NBP connections. “It resembles the practice used by PiS”

On December 6, 2023, i.e. after the parliamentary elections, people associated with NBP created the Copernicus Education and Science Foundation (FENK), whose purpose is, among others, “supporting innovative solutions in science and education at all levels.” However, famous names appeared in the foundation.

The Foundation Council includes: Kamila Sukiennik, head of the office of the President of NBP Adam Glapiński and director of the General Department; Piotr Turek, director of the NBP Communication Department and Rector of the Nicolaus Copernicus Main School (SGMK) and prof. Grzegorz Górski, who is a member of the supervisory board of the state-owned company PGE Toruń, reports money.pl, which checked the National Court Register and the personal connections of people sitting in this organization.

The president of the Copernicus Education and Science Foundation until January 2, 2024 was Andrzej Szymków, working in the NBP Communication Department. Today it is Philipp Sebastian Eichholzer, director of international affairs and development of the Nicolaus Copernicus Main School (SGMK).

– The fact that the described organization includes high-ranking bank officials creates a potential conflict of interest, which generates the risk of abuse – commented Grzegorz Makowski, an expert at the Batory Foundation, in an interview with money.pl. – This is very similar to the practice that PiS also uses in other places. He intensified it especially in the face of losing the elections, namely by consolidating himself using various public resources while he was in the opposition. […] It looks like a desire to create a survival center for people associated with PiS during lean times. And since the president of the NBP is also close to PiS, he can support such practices – he added.