the good science news of 2023

#good #science #news

Enjoy -10€ OFF. EXTRA in your subscription to National Geographic magazine with the code CHRISTMAS10. Only 100 coupons available!

Do you know how video games work? Discover the elements that consoles contain to guarantee that a video game is immersive and quality.

Science is the tool that humanity has to understand the world. As the famous doctor and scientist Severo Ochoa – Nobel Prize winner in Physiology and Medicine in 1959 – said, “it is always worth it, because its discoveries, sooner or later, always apply“.

Video: Walking again thanks to an experimental implant

This is reflected in the findings that have allowed humanity to improve its quality of life over the centuries, by knowingly combating the threats that opposed its survival, such as epidemics or genetic diseases. From the penicillin by Alexander Fleming, to the anesthesia by William TG Morton, passing through the smallpox vaccine Edward Jenner, science serves to provide service to society, as well as to provide an effective response to global challenges, which present themselves differently in each era.

With this, it is not necessary to travel so far back in time to see that science remains committed to the mission of making us live longer and better, and take care of our health. In the year 2023, in which cancer, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis or cardiovascular diseases continue to lurk, scientific progress – to which technological progress has sometimes been added – has not put the brakes on. On the contrary, advances in medicine have been promising, and these examples demonstrate it.

1. A possible vaccine against pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer in the United States and seventh worldwide. This disease has a 12% survival rate and, although chemotherapy after surgery helps delay relapse, almost 80% of patients return to this diagnosis around 14 months.

Experimental vaccine offers hope against pancreatic cancer



In view of this worrying situation, in 2023 it was published in the magazine Nature a study that showed successful results from an experimental ribonucleic acid (RNA) vaccine – the same molecule as in vaccines against Covid-19-, which could point the way to research against pancreatic cancer: the vaccine, called autogene cevumeran, obtained a substantial immune response and a potential delay in relapse in 8 of 16 patients on which it had been applied.

Furthermore, the research showed that, just as the experimental cancer vaccines that preceded the mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were essential to accelerate pandemic vaccinesthese have now been able to further accelerate the manufacturing times of individualized cancer vaccines and allow for faster adjuvant treatment.

2. A technology that restores the ability to walk to a man with paralysis

Gert-Jan, a 40-year-old Dutch man who suffered a spinal cord injury a decade ago due to a bicycle accident, managed walk again in 2023 thanks to a technology that had already obtained promising results in 2018. It is a brain-computer interface which allowed the patient to regain natural control of movement in his previously paralyzed legs.

Walk again thanks to an interface that responds to your thoughts



After undergoing multiple rehabilitation sessions with this technology, the team observed significant improvements in their sensory capabilities and motor skills, which were maintained even when the device had been disconnected. That is, the patient was able to control the stimulation (and therefore the movements) directly through his thoughts.

It works like this: adaptive artificial intelligence algorithms decode the patient’s movement intentions in real time from brain recordings. And subsequently, These intentions are transformed into sequences of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord., which activate the leg muscles to achieve the desired movement. In addition, this digital system acts wirelessly, which provides the patient with the ability to move autonomously.

So far, the brain-computer interface (BCI) system has only been tested in this particular case. Nevertheless, A similar strategy could be used in the future. to restore arm and hand functions, or could be applied to other neurological disorders, such as paralysis caused by a cerebrovascular accident (stroke).

3. A potential vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpes virus 4, is found throughout the world and it is estimated that the vast majority of people, approximately 95% of the world’s population, have been infected with it at some point in their lives. It is transmitted mainly through saliva, causing infectious mononucleosis, better known as kissing disease.

They develop a potential vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus



Although the primary infection with this virus can cause an acute case of fever and is usually rejected by the body, EBV also It is a risk factor for the development of other diseases much more serious, such as multiple sclerosis, Hodgkin lymphoma and some throat or nose cancers; and despite the potential danger of this virus for public health, a vaccine had never been developed against himself.

This year, researchers at the Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, Australia, published in the journal Nature Communications the results of a vaccine that showed promise in mouse tests: The team achieved the production of potent antibodies and T cells specific for the Epstein-Barr virus that lasted for at least seven months later of vaccination in the mouse model.

Thus, although scientists declared that more research is still needed Along these lines, it is an unprecedented advance that lays the foundations to continue fighting against this very common virus.

4. A pig kidney transplant to a brain-dead man

In the United States, the latest data reveal that there are more than 103,000 people on the national waiting list for organ transplants, which translates into 17 people dying every day waiting for this procedure to be performed. In this scenario, the xenotrasplantes -transplants between different species- have emerged as a possible answer to the shortage of organ donations. And in that sense, 2023 has been a year of milestones.

They successfully transplant a pig kidney into a human



On July 14, a clinical team from New York University’s Langone Health hospital successfully performed a kidney transplant from genetically modified pigs. to a brain-dead man with kidney disease: an experiment that resulted in the functioning of the organ for 61 days in the body of man. The longest period that a genetically modified pig kidney has worked in a human.

At the end of the study, the man was disconnected and his body was returned to family members, in line with his wishes. However, the progress was still surprising because there was no evidence of blood clotting in the transplanted organs. Thus, these preliminary findings are encouraging for those awaiting a kidney transplant.

5. A hope for early diagnosis of breast cancer

When detected during pregnancy, breast cancer is usually already in advanced stages, which worsens the survival prognosis. And not only that, but in Spain Population screening for mammograms is established from the age of 50: a limit that leaves out women of childbearing age. Who would have thought that the clue to early detection of this disease could be found in the breast itself?

Breast milk offers hope for breast cancer diagnosis



Although it is a rhetorical question, that was the idea that a team of researchers from the Breast Unit of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital came up with. And thanks to this, in September 2023 a study was published that showed that liquid biopsy in breast milk of a patient revealed sufficient amounts of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to make early detections or predict relapses.

After testing breast milk and blood with a patient and observing the presence of ctDNA in this first liquid, they expanded the sample: just as they expected, they found the same mutations that were present in the tumor of 13 of the 15 volunteers. But the really surprising thing is that, of the blood samples taken at the same time, ctDNA was only detected in one of them, which means that liquid biopsy through breast milk, instead of through blood, could be much more effective -in addition to being less invasive- for diagnosis.

6. A therapy that stops multiple sclerosis for more than a decade

The multiple sclerosis (EM) is one of the most prevalent chronic inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system, affecting more than two million people worldwide and approximately 47,000 people in Spain alone.

A pioneering stem cell therapy to stop multiple sclerosis



Against it, although there are several conventional therapies, a study published in September 2023 proposed a radically different approach: autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantationwhich are mainly found in the bone marrow and are responsible for giving rise to different types of blood cells, such as red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

To the surprise of the researchers, whose study included 231 patients with relapsing-remitting MS, The results were encouraging.: Nearly three-quarters (73%) of patients showed no evidence of MS after 5 years and almost two-thirds (65%) after 10 years. Besides, Annual relapse rate reduced dramatically from 1.7 in the year before treatment to 0.035 during the follow-up period.

Thus, although the research does not allow definitive conclusions to be drawn, the team concludes that autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation should be considered a “standard of care for highly active MS.” Likewise, it highlights the need for more research and discussion to adopt techniques that are proven to be safe and effective in the treatment of chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

7. A neuroprosthesis that allows a Parkinson’s patient to walk without the risk of falls

Los gait disorders disabling symptoms occur in approximately 90% of people in an advanced phase of Parkinson’s disease, a symptom that until now had no treatment, unlike tremor and rigidity, which are mitigated with dopamine and brain stimulation.

A patient with Parkinson’s recovers autonomy thanks to a neuroprosthesis



Given this, a team of neuroscientists from the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) developed in November a neuroprosthesis that targets the spinal area responsible for activating the leg muscles during walking, which apparently is not directly affected by Parkinson’s, and adapts in real time to the patient’s movements.

Thanks to this advance, a 62-year-old man who has been living with the disease for three decades He managed to walk almost normally again.: After several weeks of rehabilitation with the neuroprosthesis, he now uses it about 8 hours a day, and turns it off only when sitting for a long time or when sleeping.

With this, although the device still requires adjustments for widespread use, this technology representa a horizon of new solutions for gait disorders that affect a large number of patients with this disease.

8. the rise of A gene editing technique that promises to revolutionize medicine

In 2020, researchers Jennifer Doudna, from the University of California, Berkeley, and Emmanuelle Charpentier, from the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, made history by receiving the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of CRISPR Cas9a tool with which you can easily and cheaply edit the DNA of any organism.

Gene editing against heart disease



Since then, this technique, popularly called “cut and paste” of gene editinghas continued to undergo experiments in laboratories and, with this, has obtained significant results on several occasions:

In the fight against heart diseases : one of those responsible for the damage caused by pathologies such as myocardial infarction is the so-called ischemia-reperfusion injury . However, this could be a thing of the past thanks to the results of this study published in 2023 in Science where it was achieved modify a protein key in this injury in mouse hearts, which allowed them to recover after suffering a heart attack. Thus, research suggests that gene editing could offer a permanent strategy and advanced to treat heart disease, the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

: one of those responsible for the damage caused by pathologies such as myocardial infarction is the so-called . However, this could be a thing of the past thanks to the results of this study published in 2023 in Science where it was achieved key in this injury in mouse hearts, which allowed them to recover after suffering a heart attack. Thus, research suggests that gene editing could offer and advanced to treat heart disease, the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. In search of a solution for blindness: Damage to the retina was a problem that until now seemed insurmountable in humans. However, the field of genetics is experiencing a revolution thanks to the CRISPR editing system, reaching even cell regeneration of the organ of sight. The secret lies in the cells of the glia of Muller, present in the retina and which, in these species, can become functional neurons after an injury; an unprecedented finding led by Thomas Reh, a biologist at the Institute for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Washington, and published in Stem Cell Reports.

Besides, one of the most significant milestones in the consolidation of CRISPR Cas9 in 2023 has been the approval by the United Kingdom – and, shortly later, by the United States – of the first medicine for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease and thalassemia using the gene editing tool: Casgevy.

And speaking of the Nobels…

As every year since 1901, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the Nobel Committee award their prizes to the brightest minds in various scientific fields. In 2023 they were: