The good streak on the American stock market may be interrupted

#good #streak #American #stock #market #interrupted

US Treasury yields rose sharply on Friday, parallel to this

US stock index futures fell sharply, projecting a gloomy market opening.

We can also see an increasingly significant reversal on the European stock markets, the German DAX, for example, is already down 0.9 percent.

The marked deterioration in mood is due to the fact that the number of people employed outside agriculture was much higher than expected in December, and this means further strengthening of the labor market. The labor market created 216,000 new jobs in December, which was well above the 170,000 increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones, and showed a significant increase compared to November’s revised figure of 173,000. The tight labor market outlook moderates the chance of an early interest rate cut by the US central bank, therefore, there is a visible deterioration in sentiment on the stock markets.

In parallel with the rise in treasury bills, we can also see violent movements on the dollar market: after the release of the latest data, the American currency strengthened greatly against other currencies, but since then the mood has calmed down, currently HUF 346 and 40 fils are to be paid for one dollar, which corresponds to a 0.2 percent increase yes.