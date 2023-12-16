The goods of the Ceaușescu family sold at auctions

#goods #Ceaușescu #family #sold #auctions

Houses, art objects, cars, most of the Ceaușescu family’s wealth was sold at auction. Since 1989, when the RA-APPS came into possession of them, the state has cut them up and sold them to various collectors.

The fortune of the Ceaușescu family reached different collectors ready to pay tens of thousands of euros. All to be proud of having an object that belonged to the dictatorial couple. This is how furniture, cars, porcelain or crystal objects are made. Elena Ceaușescu’s furs, the dictator’s rifles have reached the auction.

The average award rate at an auction was 77%, according to information in the public space. Among the most expensive items sold was a carved desk set, the CC’s gift to the dictator on his 72nd birthday. The object was bought for the sum of 55,000 thousand euros. A chessboard that belonged to the Ceusescu family sold for 16,000 euros in 2020.

A good part of these objects were sold to foreign collectors. They just sell them on. On the other hand, other objects were bought by the Romanians. This is how Ceaușescu’s ARO arrived at Ovidu Tender.

The plane of the Ceaușescu family, a tanker for the Americans

He was willing to pay over 20,000 euros per car. But because of the criminal problems, the car returned to ANAF, which put it up for auction again. On the other hand, Elena Ceaușescu’s silver fox fur was sold for 900 euros.

The dictator’s limousine was sold for 37,000 euros. This was a gift from the Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi. The rifle made in 1933 for Charles II was also sold for over 32,500 euros. Several European museums also auctioned for objects that belonged to the dictatorial couple.

They are dedicated to the cold war and communism, which explains why they even bought china services. But the couple’s plane had the strangest fate. This is for the Boieng 707 “Carpathian” tank for the American Naval and Air Forces. The plane left Romania in 2012 and has not flown since.