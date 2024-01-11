The government approved the legal framework for the creation of the State Funeral Organization Committee

The government created the legal framework for the creation of the Committee for the organization of state funerals through an ordinance amending and supplementing Law 215/2016 on official ceremonies, the spokesman of the Executive, Mihai Constantin, announced on Thursday, reports Agerpres.

“Today, the legal framework for the creation of the State Funeral Organization Committee was created. It is a ceremonial reserved for current and former heads of state. It is the highest degree of recognition of the merits of a Romanian citizen in the service of his country and to see what this institutional coordination will consist of in the case of national funerals, another Government decision will have to come that will detail this whole procedure. So, by today’s ordinance, the State Funeral Organization Committee is created”, declared Constantin, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He specified that former heads of parliamentary chambers and former prime ministers benefit from funerals with military honors.

“Based on Law 215/2016, former heads of parliamentary chambers and former prime ministers benefit from funerals with military honors. Nothing changes in this chapter, these dignitaries and former dignitaries will benefit from the funeral with military honors”, explained Mihai Constantin.

