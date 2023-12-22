The government changes the rules for hiring civil servants: digital skills are mandatory – News by sources

#government #rules #hiring #civil #servants #digital #skills #mandatory #News #sources

The government approved on Thursday, by emergency ordinance, the procedure for implementing the national competition and the job competition for civil servants, according to Agerpres.

Thus, a condition of employment in the public office aiming at digital skills is introduced, applicable in the recruitment processes from June 30, 2024 in the central public administration, respectively December 1, 2027 in the local public administration.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the Executive has approved a series of amendments and additions to the Government’s Emergency Ordinance no. 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code.

“The decision considers the implementation of the measures provided for Component 14 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania (PNRR) – Reform 3 Efficient management of human resources in the public sector, with a deadline for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023, as and the procedural clarification of the implementation of the national competition and the job competition scheduled to enter into force pursuant to Article 467 paragraphs (3)-(9) of the Administrative Code”, the press release states.

Recruitment

This normative act implements measures that: supplement the measure already established by GEO no. 191/2023 regarding the implementation of the recruitment system based on general and specific competence frameworks (the competence frameworks are established by March 31, 2024 for vacant central and territorial public positions, for central and territorial public positions occupied until March 30 June 2024 and for local public positions from January 1, 2027); the rules for conducting the national competition (for central and territorial public positions) and the competition for positions in the public administration are established;

At the same time, the IT platform made available by the National Agency of Civil Servants will be used in the national competition and in the recruitment processes; the platform will be made available to local public authorities and for competitions for promotion to public management positions, for the verification of general skills.

Through the normative act approved by the Government, transitional measures are provided to ensure the harmonious implementation of the reform process (in the sense of establishing recognition mechanisms for the fulfillment of general competences by civil servants in office), the press release also states.