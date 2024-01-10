The government expected at the end of the week

President Andry Rajoelina and Prime Minister Ntsay are expected to hold a working meeting tomorrow to finalize the list of government members

Barring any disruption to the program, the new government team will be officially presented at the end of the week. In an effort to professionalize recruitment, appointments will be preceded by interviews and assessment tests.

The countdown is on. Information on the architecture and presentation of the new government is starting to become clearer. Regarding the formalization of the new team, the names and faces of those who will compose it are expected by the weekend.

According to informed sources, the procedure for selecting ministers is entering its home stretch. Unless there is any change, Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, will present the list of preselected candidates to Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, tomorrow. As the Constitution requires, “on the proposal of the Prime Minister, he [le Président] appoints the members of the government and terminates their functions”. It will be a full Executive team which will take charge of national affairs from next week.

“The Rajoelina-Ntsay tandem has no time to lose. He intends to get to work as quickly as possible. Prime Minister Ntsay will present the list of ministers of his next government, for validation, to President Rajoelina. Which will announce the names selected at the end of the week at the latest,” says one of the sources contacted. She adds, however, that “in accordance with presidential directives, candidates for ministerial positions will be subjected to a battery of tests and tests”.

Exemplarity

In the speech he delivered during the appointment of the head of government, in Iavoloha, Thursday, Andry Rajoelina indicated that the test is used to assess whether the applicant to be minister really has the necessary skills for the function to which he aspires. . “They will be evaluated by a panel of experts. The goal is not to find the rare gem, but to professionalize the recruitment process,” is the explanation for the implementation of these selection stages.

The idea behind the establishment of tests prior to the appointment of ministers is also, “to recall that beyond their administrative mission, ministers play a political role, not in the sense of political politics, but in the sense proactive protagonists in the implementation of the general policy of the State”. In addition to the evaluation test, the President of the Republic added, in his speech on Thursday, that prior to taking office, each member of the government will have to “take an oath”.

It will be an oath of integrity and righteousness. Sticking to Thursday’s presidential speech, the swearing-in will be accompanied by the signing of a written commitment before the Nation. When he announced the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister, the tenant of Iavoloha stressed that in his eyes, “loyalty” is an important value. “However, unfailing loyalty and a brilliant academic career are no longer enough to be a minister,” underlines one of the sources.

Exemplarity and probity are also crucial points for being selected to sit in the government, according to the explanations. Criteria also highlighted by Andry Rajoelina on Thursday in Iavoloha. “Rightly, the President of the Republic wants to surround himself with dynamic people, with strong personalities, steeped in patriotism, capable of leadership and eager to serve the people,” says a voice within the presidential camp.

This source suggests, moreover, that the head of state “intends to establish a culture oriented towards results. A requirement consistent with the principles of public service. In other words, members of government must be able to achieve qualitative and quantitative objectives, serving the general interest, in the short and medium term. According to him, this rigor in the selection of ministers will also prevail in the recruitment of senior officials who will follow, such as general secretaries and directors of ministries.

“This approach is part of a progressive approach and is a confirmation of the presidential desire to continue the modernization of public administration, as well as the establishment of good governance,” she assures. Regarding the architecture of the future government, moreover, always with this aim of efficiency and rapid results, “state secretariats will be set up in order to lighten the workload of some ministries”. Verdict at the end of this week.