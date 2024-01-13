THE GOVERNMENT FOR TOMORROW – What will the new Ntsay cabinet look like?

New members of the Ntsay team will have to take an oath of probity and transparency, among others.

The new government team will be known tomorrow at the end of the day. Until yesterday, and even today, interviews and evaluations of ministers are in full swing in order to compose the new cabinet led by Christian Ntsay.

Tomorrow at the end of the day. This is the right time to know the epilogue of the saga on the formation of the new government. Unless there is a huge turnaround, the new team led by Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, will be known at the very end of this week.

Public opinion is impatient to know the faces of those who will make up the first government of the second five-year term of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. Obviously, the new Ntsay team is having a difficult birth. The high number of applicants to join the Executive and the rigor of the recruitment process imposed by the Head of State explain this difficult outcome.

Until yesterday, around noon, four hundred and seventy-six curriculum vitae (CVs) of aspiring ministers were registered at the Ambohitsorohitra State Palace. So many candidate profiles that an independent firm of recruitment experts are responsible for sorting to produce a list of pre-selected candidates. In the end, in fact, it will first be the tenant of Mahazoarivo to propose the list of ministers to the President of the Republic, who has the last word.

Andry Rajoelina, in fact, established strict criteria for the recruitment of future members of the government. Criteria based on integrity, competence, experience, leadership, sense of ethics, efficiency and professionalism. Regardless of the number, each candidate who has passed the sorting of application files literally goes through the scanner. Before the interviews with the Prime Minister and the Head of State, they took “a major oral exam, a written dissertation test and a logic test, as well as psychometric evaluations”.

Mastery of the targeted sector and its issues. The ability to propose relevant, concrete and feasible solutions. The expected contribution of the department in achieving the three pillars of this second presidential term is evaluated during the grand oral. There is also the culture of results, language skills and communication skills.

In the written tests, applicants must explain their strategy for solving the problems of the sector they are targeting, the reforms and innovations they intend to apply. The candidates’ sense of reasoning, but also their written language skills, are also scrutinized. For the psychometric evaluation, it is a question of deciphering the personality traits of aspiring ministers.

Multiples variables

Managerial capacity, dynamism, self-confidence, rationality, rigor, negotiation skills are among the points to detect during the psychometric evaluation. Added to these are ethics and the ability to resist and manage pressure. The aim of this battery of tests is to have ministers capable of bringing added value to each sector concerned by the portfolios which will be allocated to them. To provide rapid and quantifiable results, short, medium and long term solutions to problems.

Ministers capable of initiating the necessary reforms. To convince his colleagues and public opinion. Ministers aware of the need to work in complete transparency and accountable to citizens. In short, an efficient and honest government. These are the objectives of the battery of tests imposed on those who knock on the gates of the Executive. In principle, those who will be presented tomorrow will then have fulfilled all the boxes, or at least the majority of the criteria set out by the President.

However, in addition to the number of applicants and the criteria, the structure and the political dimension also explain the puzzle over the composition of the new government team. Voices whisper that there could be “either ministries of state or vice-primatures”, which would correspond to the three pillars of the presidential five-year term. These are the development of human capital, industrialization and good governance.

The option according to which ministries would be split up, or supported by state secretariats, would also be taken into account. The number of government personnel should be revised upwards. Certainly, an amending finance law is necessary. However, the state budget is not expandable as desired. The increase in the number of departments should therefore remain within the limits of available resources. Seats within the government are thus limited. There won’t be room for everyone.

However, alongside the technical criteria, there is politics to consider. First of all, there is the plethora of personalities and political entities who participated in the re-election of the President of the Republic. Most of them aspire to be present or represented in government. The head of state, moreover, speaks of openness. A nod to one of the recommendations of international partners, probably. The team that will be presented tomorrow will thus be the solution to this equation with multiple variables.