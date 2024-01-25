The government intervenes urgently to save public contracts, guaranteed by Euroins. CITR: There are over 2,100 performance, maintenance and advance return guarantees

#government #intervenes #urgently #save #public #contracts #guaranteed #Euroins #CITR #performance #maintenance #advance #return #guarantees

Thousands of public contracts have guarantee insurances issued by bankrupt insurer Euroins, which will expire automatically on February 5, 2024, and to avoid the risk of blocking these contracts, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance on Thursday that allows companies to set up new guarantees of good execution. CITR, the judicial liquidator of Euroins, stated for HotNews.ro that more than 2,100 public contracts are at stake.

Euroins, operation authorization withdrawn Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

On Thursday, the Government adopted an Emergency Ordinance that establishes the necessary measures to allow economic operators to obtain new guarantee instruments useful in the continuation of the public procurement contracts in which they are a party.

The urgency is motivated by the effects of the expiration of the guarantee insurances issued by Euroins

“In the context in which the guarantee insurance contracts concluded with the insolvent company terminate by law in a very short time, namely on February 5, 2024, it is necessary to adopt, as an emergency, a normative act with the force of law that regulate exclusively for works/services/supply contracts under implementation at the current date, the establishment of new guarantees of good execution by any of the methods provided by law, including by successive deductions from the amounts due for partial invoices, without the need to verify the condition that this possibility to have been foreseen at the level of the award documentation, as well as by combining two or more of the ways of establishing the guarantee of good execution provided by law”, the explanatory note states.

The government warns that failure to quickly adopt this emergency ordinance would have negative consequences for a significant number of beneficiaries of European funds.

“Also, the risk of non-use of European funds can be accentuated by the exceptional circumstances manifested on the insurance market, generated by the imminent bankruptcy of some insurers with a high market share in the insurance segment, who hold in their portfolio insurance policies/guarantees related to public procurement contracts and sectoral contracts. (…)

This situation can become even more serious in the conditions in which no other insurers will be identified to take over the said portfolio, there is a risk of blocking all ongoing contracts”, the explanatory note states.

Alina Popa, CITR: 2,188 public contracts are currently guaranteed with guarantee insurance issued by Euroins

The representatives of CITR, the judicial liquidator of Euroins, communicated at the request of HotNews.ro the situation of public contracts guaranteed by insurance issued by this bankrupt insurer.

“Today, 25.01.2024, there are still 2,432 guarantee insurance policies in force, of which 244 are auction participation insurance policies, the remaining 2,188 are guarantees of good execution, maintenance and advance return.

2,188 public contracts are currently guaranteed with guarantee insurances issued by Euroins. The value of these contracts is not available in the database,” Alina Popa, coordinator of the CITR team managing the Euroins bankruptcy, told HotNews.ro.

The Policyholder Guarantee Fund (FGA) warned on Tuesday those who hold guarantee policies issued by Euroins, the bankrupt insurer, that there are 3,145 such contracts that will terminate by law on February 5. Such policies are usually required by the central and local public authorities (ministries, town halls, etc.) of the companies participating in the tenders, as a guarantee that they will perform the contracted works, otherwise the insurer will pay compensation.