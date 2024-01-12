The government is getting into cryptocurrencies. A key change this year

#government #cryptocurrencies #key #change #year

Polish Financial Supervision Authority later this year is to supervise the cryptocurrency market in Poland. The government is expected to adopt an appropriate project on this matter in the second quarter of this year.

Cryptocurrencies in the EU’s crosshairs

As we read in the official announcement, “the draft law is the result of the adoption by the European Parliament and the Council (EU) of Regulation 2023/1114 of 31 May 2023 on crypto-asset markets.”

The introduction of new regulations is dictated by the need to prepare a legal framework for the proper functioning of cryptoasset marketsit is therefore necessary to ensure effective supervision and protection of investors by equipping the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, hereinafter referred to as the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, with appropriate measures – we read in the document.

What will change after the regulations are introduced?

As Stockwatch summarizes, the new regulations boil down to seven key changes. First of all, it’s about granting the Polish Financial Supervision Authority a supervisory function, thanks to which the Commission will be able to implement the provisions of the regulation issued by the government. Secondly The Polish Financial Supervision Authority will impose certain obligations on issuers of tokens related to cryptocurrencies. One of the basic steps will be to send detailed information on activities to the Commission. Thirdly, The Polish Financial Supervision Authority will be able to respond to violations from entities involved in the cryptocurrency market.

It will also fall within the competences of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority imposing penalties money to entities and people dealing with cryptocurrencies. The regulations even provide for the introduction of criminal liability.

Other issues regulated by the planned regulation concern: issues of professional secrecy or method of communication with clients and investors.

The United States will make it easier to trade cryptocurrencies

The issue of cryptocurrencies is subject to regulation not only in the European Union, but also overseas. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday approved for the first time exchange-traded investment funds (so-called ETFs) that invest directly in bitcoin on the spot market.

