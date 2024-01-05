The government is in debt to us in euros. It’s dangerous

#government #debt #euros #dangerous

The Ministry of Finance started 2024 with a bang: it sold 10- and 20-year bonds for EUR 3.75 billion. The transaction was record-breaking and investor interest was high, although not the highest in history. A year ago, the demand for a similar offer reached almost EUR 12 billion, now it is EUR 10.2 billion.

There will be many such tenders, because the budget’s borrowing needs are huge: this year they are expected to amount to PLN 252 billion net (this is how many new bonds the government will have to sell). The gross amount, including the repayment of debts maturing this year, is much higher – according to the draft budget act, it will be over PLN 449 billion. In the first quarter alone, the Ministry of Finance plans to sell bonds for PLN 40-55 billion.

Additional billions to be financed

2024 will be a record year in this respect, as Poland has never had such great borrowing needs before. The new team added almost PLN 20 billion to the draft budget prepared by Mateusz Morawiecki’s government, and as a result, the hole in the state coffers reached PLN 185 billion.

A large-scale harvest is being prepared for foreign investors. For now, they are eager to buy our securities, paying relatively little for them (for Polish conditions): the yield on 10-year bonds was 3.7%, and on 20-year bonds 4.2%. How much of these collected amounts will go to fulfilling election promises? Probably not much, because a significant part of it will be allocated to repay already incurred liabilities, which amount to EUR 2 billion in January alone, not counting repayments in other currencies.

A year of big loans

So it’s going to be a year of big loans, and these will be taken out in euros, dollars, and maybe also in yen and pounds. There will also be issues in PLN, but the Polish market is too shallow to absorb such a large amount of money as Donald Tusk’s government wants to raise. Mateusz Morawiecki’s government took great care to limit debt in foreign currencies to a minimum. In October 2023, the share of debt in foreign currencies in the entire State Treasury debt was only 21.9%, which means that it decreased by 0.8 percentage points. in relation to September and by 1.4 percentage points compared to the end of 2022

Taking out debt in currencies other than the Polish zloty is very dangerous because our country has no influence on the behavior of foreign investors, which can be very capricious and independent of the actions of the Polish authorities. Indebting the state in euro or dollars exposes us to huge currency risk, which is relatively small in times of prosperity, but in times of crisis it reveals its enormous, destructive power.

A very strong opening of the financing process in 2024. The largest transaction of the Government of the Republic of Poland on the European financial market so far – wrote Minister Andrzej Domański on the X platform about the results of the tender for Polish securities issued in euro.

However, the success boasted by the ministry may turn out to be questionable. The legendary financial investor Warren Buffet consistently warned against getting into debt in foreign currencies. Also in our country, the inauguration of the “financing process” in euro raised serious doubts.

I have always been and will be opposed to indebtedness in a foreign currency. It’s always a risk, commented Minister Andrzej Domański’s tweet economist and analyst Piotr Kuczyński.

Let’s hope this financial opening of 2024 does not go sideways.

Stanisław Koczot, deputy editor-in-chief of “Gazeta Bankowa”