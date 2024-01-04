The government, on the alert after Transelectrica started losing the lawsuits with the former bosses, at the international arbitration courts: The settlement of disputes abroad is too expensive

#government #alert #Transelectrica #started #losing #lawsuits #bosses #international #arbitration #courts #settlement #disputes #expensive

​The disputes with the former heads of public companies, which end up in international arbitration courts, cost the state too much, according to a memorandum that will be discussed on Wednesday by the Government, signed by Alina Gorghiu, the Minister of Justice, and Mircea Abrudean, Secretary General of the Government. The document also mentions disputes lost on the conveyor belt by Transelectrica, at the Arbitration Center in Vienna, with former heads of the company, for which they must also pay the arbitration costs.

According to the document, the costs generated by the settlement of disputes abroad are high, having substantial negative effects on the state budget. That is why, through the memorandum, it is proposed to complete the legislation on corporate governance, so that the financial aspects of disputes abroad are taken into account when negotiating mandate contracts with managers of state-owned companies.

The government took notice of the press articles: There is a tendency for directors’ mandate contracts to include international courts

From the information appearing in the mass media, there is a tendency to include in the mandate contracts of the administrators/directors of companies clauses regarding the settlement of possible disputes at international arbitration jurisdictions, Vienna, Paris, London, etc. (arbitration clauses), which generates high costs (taxes, arbitration, arbitrators’ fees, lawyers’ fees, travel costs, accommodation, document translations, etc.), with an impact on the budget of these companies/autonomous governments and, implicitly, on the state budget, the government document states.

The memorandum shows that the press reported how Transelectrica lost numerous disputes at the Arbitration Center in Vienna, opened by former members of the Supervisory Board and Directorate, on the grounds that they were replaced from their positions before the expiration of their mandates.

According to him, when negotiating the clauses with the bosses, they should take into account “the high costs generated by the settlement of disputes abroad, with substantial negative effects on the state budget, but also, on the other hand, the fact that this contractual option can have effects negative also regarding the perception of the Romanian judicial system and the Romanian institutionalized arbitration”.

“The national mechanism is more flexible and faster”

“As far as the budgetary impact is concerned, it should also be pointed out the constant jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights, including in Romanian cases, according to which the state can be held liable for the obligations of a company, if it does not have institutional and operational independence from the state “, the document also states.

It also states that “the arbitration award must be recognized and can be enforced in Romania if the dispute forming the subject of it can be settled by arbitration in Romania and if the award does not contain provisions contrary to the public order of Romanian private international law”.

The government believes that these are aspects that show that the introduction of foreign arbitration tribunals into the clauses “represents a more complex and difficult mechanism in relation to the national one, the latter being more flexible and faster in resolving disputes”.

The Ministry of Justice and the SGG want to complete the legislation on corporate governance

When negotiating the mandate contracts, objectives for the efficiency of budget expenditures will have to be pursued, is the idea derived from the Memorandum. Therefore, the Ministry of Justice and the General Secretariat of the Government propose:

The development by each authority that controls state companies of some synthesis materials regarding the situation of disputes with those with whom mandate contracts were concluded. The summaries will be communicated to the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Performance of Public Enterprises (AMEPIP).

The realization by AMEPIP of a centralized situation, and based on it, the evaluation and reflection of the aspects related to the negotiation of contractual clauses regarding the ways of resolving possible disputes.

Completion, at the proposal of AMEPIP and SGG, of the Government Decision no. 639/2023 for the approval of the methodological rules for the application of the emergency Government Ordinance no. 109/2011, in the sense of inserting the objective of streamlining budget expenditures among those pursued in the course of the selection procedure and nomination of the members of the board of directors or, as the case may be, of the supervisory board and the directorate, but also in the negotiation of mandate contracts, respecting the principle of contractual freedom.

