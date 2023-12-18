The government opens its wallet wide, the Ministry of Education rejoices: The huge amount approved for the development of dual education – News from sources

#government #opens #wallet #wide #Ministry #Education #rejoices #huge #amount #approved #development #dual #education #News #sources

The government approved, on Monday, by memorandum, the increase of the budget allocation by over 250 million euros for the call for projects regarding the development of regional consortia and integrated professional campuses.

The budget allocation for this sector thus increases from 338 million euros to over 588 million euros.

The Ministry of Education announces that there will be 29 dual education campuses in all 8 development regions of Romania.

“Through the development of these dual education campuses, we will contribute not only to the development of dual education, which is so necessary in our country, but we will all contribute to the growth of new generations of graduates who will participate in the diversification of the economy, given the high variety of specializations in the level of projects eligible for financing, respectively: mechanics, electronics, telecommunications, food industry, hotel industry, medical technology, IT or the defense industry, etc.”, the ministry reports.

The representatives of the institution remind that, for the first time, in Romania, higher level programs (bachelor’s, master’s, professional doctorate), respectively ISCED 6-8, will be implemented.

At the same time, by the Pre-University Education Law no. 198/2023, the generalization of dual pre-university professional education is foreseen starting from the 2029 – 2030 school year.

The Ministry of Education shows that other related measures for the development of dual education in Romania are aimed at equipping technological education units with modern practice laboratories, increasing the amount of scholarships offered to students following this type of education and reforming the framework plans and school programs, so that they either closely related to the current needs of the labor market, etc.