the government plans new restrictions “late this afternoon”

#government #plans #restrictions #late #afternoon

11:53

“A shift towards the North”: Météo-France explains the gap between its forecasts and the reality of snowfall

Between Météo-France forecasts and the reality of snowfall today, the French may notice a certain discrepancy. A gap that François Jobard, forecaster at Météo-France, explained to BFMTV.com:

“There was a shift towards the North, which explains why we have not yet had any accumulation of snow. But there was a lot of ice last night and this morning between Normandy, Alsace and Lorraine.”

11:16

Quantity, location: why is it so difficult to accurately predict snowfall?

Météo-France has been warning for several days about the arrival of a snow disturbance in the north of France. Finally, in several departments, orange vigilance was lifted this morning, without snowflakes being seen.

11:08

Images of snow in Arras

In a few hours the snowflakes covered the main square of Arras, the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais. Here are our images:

Snow fell in Arras (Pas-de-Calais) on January 17, 2024. © BFMTV Snow fell in Arras (Pas-de-Calais) on January 17, 2024. © BFMTV

10:36

United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland… Our neighbors are also affected by the cold

Freezing temperatures, freezing rain… The weather in our Swiss, British and German neighbors is quite similar to that of the northern half of France.

In the UK, the temperature dropped to -14°C in the town of Dalwhinnie in Scotland, the lowest January temperature in Britain since 2019 according to SkyNews.

In Switzerland, and more particularly in the German-speaking part, the weather agency warns of freezing rain covering a good third of the country.

In Germany, the red alert affects the entire lower half of the country, while ice covers part of the East according to the national weather service (DWD).

The southern half of Germany is on red alert due to cold and snow, January 17, 2024. © Deutscher Wetterdienst

10:01

Snow-ice: the Vosges come out of orange vigilance

In its bulletin updated at 10 a.m., Météo-France updated the number of departments affected by orange vigilance, for a total of 30.

The rain-flood alert number remains unchanged, but the Vosges department is removed from the orange snow-ice alert.

9:38

“Fractures to the wrists and ankles”: the ice causes an “influx” to the Nancy emergency room

Françoise Souliman, the prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle, was a guest on BFMTV this morning. She regretted an “influx to the emergency room of Nancy hospital” for “fractures to the wrists and (the) ankles”.

“The sidewalks are difficult to pass” because of the ice, she admits.

9:23

TER delayed or canceled, black ice on the roads… The situation in Alsace

The snow has not yet arrived, but the freezing rains are already having their effect on the roads of Alsace. Some disruptions have already been noted on the roads and in transport, particularly on the rail network.

9:19

500 heavy goods vehicles arrested, “extreme vigilance… The situation in Seine-Maritime

Despite the salting, traffic is proving “locally difficult” in Seine-Maritime due to the weather episode. The prefecture is asking for “extreme vigilance” on road and pedestrian travel while 500 heavy goods vehicles are at a standstill.

More information on the situation can be found here.

9:07

“We are monitoring the situation”: the government is considering new restrictions “at the end of the afternoon”

Guest on France Inter this morning, the Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu spoke about the episode of cold and snow:

“We are monitoring the situation. During the day, we will have a mild spell over a large part of the country (…) we have forecasts this evening which suggest that we could have heavy snowfall, approximately on this same part of the country.

Depending on the evolution of weather conditions, the government “will announce things at the end of the afternoon”, suggested the minister, without giving details, after having mentioned the restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles.

The minister wants to avoid a scenario similar to that of last week, where snow caused chaos on several roads.

“Last week, the weather alert was triggered too late”, leading to a “failure to anticipate” the regulation of road traffic, according to Christophe Béchu.

8:41

Lee Grand Est extends the traffic ban on heavy goods vehicles

On exception of the departments of Aube and Marne.

8:36

Snow timidly covers the beaches of Picardy and the Somme

The coasts of Picardy, Somme and Nord-Pas-de-Calais are slowly draped in snowflakes, as shown in images from the Mers-les-Bains camera.

Snow fell on January 17, 2024 on the beach of Mer-les-Bains in the middle of a snowy episode in the north of the country. © Mers les bains

8:26

Aisne: the president of the departmental council underlines the importance of “anticipation” and salting

Nicolas Fricoteaux, the president of the Aisne departmental council, took stock of traffic on the roads this morning in his area. Thanks to the work of “50 salting machines” deployed preventively, the worst was avoided.

“Anticipation allowed the priority (road) network to be preserved,” he assured on BFMTV.

The day is not yet over and surprises could still emerge. “(Our) concern is that the ground remains frozen and that snow settles on it,” adds Nicolas Fricoteaux.

8:08

Snow-ice: five departments come out of orange vigilance

Météo-France has just updated the list of departments affected by orange snow-ice vigilance, there are only 26 left. The Territoire de Belfort, Haute-Saône, Haute-Marne, Aube and Cote have been released. Golden.

Including the six departments affected by the risk of rain-flooding, 31 are affected by a type of orange vigilance:

7:56

Up to -17°C in the Doubs: what are “cold holes”?

Yesterday morning, in Mouthe in Doubs, the thermometer plunged to -17°C during the coolest hours. In La Chapelle-en-Vercors (Drôme), -31.8°C was recorded this Sunday. Extremely low temperatures for France due to the phenomenon of “cold holes”. We explain it to you here.

7:47

Between the northeast and the southwest, up to 20°C difference

France is particularly torn in terms of temperatures this morning. In Alsace and the north-east, the mercury has settled into the negative, with -2°C in Strasbourg for example.

Conversely, the thermometer already displays nearly 18°C ​​in the early morning around Bayonne and in the southwest, where mildness reigns. The difference is therefore around 20°C across France. A difference due to a collision between two air masses, one colder and one warmer coming from the South.

7:43

In Île-de-France, the T10 tram interrupted

In Île-de-France, the T10 tramway no longer runs “due to climatic conditions”. A service interrupted “temporarily” since 5:15 a.m. this morning, as indicated by Île-de-France Mobilités on its website.

7:30

A situation less difficult than expected?

As data from Bison futé show, 396 km of traffic jams formed this morning, a value within normal limits despite this episode of snow and ice in the north of the country. What do we owe this pleasant surprise to? Better anticipation?

Météo-France launched the alert on this bad weather on Monday. In addition, an interministerial crisis meeting was held on Tuesday evening, which made it possible to organize a response to the situation, particularly regarding road salting.

Finally, the employees, marked by the images of hardship from last week, were able to have use of teleworking to avoid road transport.

The accumulation of traffic jams, Wednesday January 17, 2027 at 7:30 a.m., in the middle of an episode of snow and ice in the north of France. © Bison Futé

7:09

Where is school transport disrupted this morning?

Safety above all: school transport has been suspended preventively in a certain number of departments already affected by orange snow-ice vigilance.

Aisne, Oise… The list of departments concerned can be found here.

6:56

Paris finally wakes up to the rain, the snow still expected

Although Île-de-France is affected by an orange snow-ice warning this morning, temperatures there are milder than expected, as indicated by meteorologist forecaster Guillaume Séchet.

“Paris and the south of the region are escaping (the black ice, Editor’s note) with only rain. The temperature is also slowly rising 2°C in the center of Paris.”

In its Météo-France bulletin, it still forecasts a return of cold weather – and a snow disturbance – in the evening and at night. “We expect accumulations of around 2 to 3 cm, locally 5/6 cm in the Paris region,” specifies the agency.

6:48

Ice, snow: how to drive safely when necessary?

The ideal is to avoid all travel under snow and ice in the departments concerned today. But what reflexes should you adopt if travel is necessary?

6:40

“Numerous accidents”: the prefecture of Meurthe-et-Moselle calls for “movement of travel”

On She asks residents to “postpone (their) trips to X:

“Many of you are trying to brave the ice this morning. Meurthe-et-Moselle is currently under the weather phenomenon: postpone your trips, there are numerous material accidents.”

6:38

Significant difficulties around Reims

In the Reims sector, traffic conditions are proving very difficult due to the weather conditions. On the Paris-Reims axis, several accidents have already been reported, including a heavy goods vehicle lying down. Longer travel times are expected.

6:32

A portion of the A31 motorway blocked

An accident on the A31 (north-south direction) leads to paralysis of the section between Montigny Le Roi and Robécourt, due to patches of ice according to Bison futé. Vehicles are blocked for 7km.

6:29

Significant difficulties on the A36 towards Mulhouse

The weather conditions caused some difficulties last night on the A36 towards Mulhouse. Traffic along this route, disrupted by ice and snow, is not recommended.

“Numerous accidents” were noted during the night, including a pileup involving six vehicles, including a heavy goods vehicle.

6:18

Météo-France leaves 31 departments on orange snow-ice alert

In its bulletin updated at 6 a.m., the weather agency maintains 31 departments in the north of the country on orange snow-ice alert, while 6 others are concerned by a risk of rain-floods.

More information can be found here.

5:30

Why predicting the location and quantity of flakes remains difficult

In order to refine their forecasts as best as possible, particularly regarding temperatures, forecasters have several tools at their disposal. Among them “forecast models”, indicates Météo France, which insists on computer simulations of the behavior of the atmosphere. These should make it possible to “predict the chronology of the disturbance and the associated precipitation.”

Regarding the holding of snow on the ground, “it remains difficult to determine with certainty the occurrence of snow, and even more so its holding” despite technological innovations, insists the institute.

5:15

Ice, snow: how the authorities anticipate to keep the roads passable

Snow and ice are expected again today over a large northeastern quarter, with 33 departments on orange alert tomorrow and “significant quantities” expected.

After the mess last week in Ile-de-France, how are the authorities organized facing these new bad weather? “Road managers are used to dealing with the arrival of ice in anticipation,” reassures Lyonnel Bossier, director of roads for the Oise departmental council, on BFMTV.

5:00

Up to 20 cm: what the new snow episode has in store

During the day, freezing rain and snowfall will continue from Normandy to the Grand-Est via Pas-de-Calais. In the evenings, these falls will reach the whole of Île-de-France. Precipitation which will continue overnight.

From 7 to 15 cm of snow are expected in Haute-Normandie, Picardy, the Ardennes and Hauts-de-France, or even locally up to 20 cm. In the Paris basin, between 2 and 5 cm of snow are expected. The rains will remain heavy in Brittany.

4:40

Road and motorway networks are made very slippery

“Freezing rain is observed on an axis going from Haute-Normandie to the north of Ile-de-France to Lorraine and Alsace. The road and motorway networks are made very slippery in these areas, particularly on the Grand-Est region. The softening is confirmed to the south of these areas while the zone of freezing rain continues its slow route towards the north”, announces Météo-France in its latest bulletin.

4:20

“The precipitation continues to advance”: Météo-France calls for caution

Météo-France is calling for caution as the freezing rains move towards the north of the country tonight.

4:00

Hello everyone

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to monitoring the extreme cold in France. More than 30 departments are placed on orange snow-ice alert this Wednesday, January 17.