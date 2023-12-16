The government promises to show a plan for energy transformation. Here’s what could go there

#government #promises #show #plan #energy #transformation #Heres

In less than 20 years, Poland may completely reverse its energy system – according to an analysis by the Instrat think tank. Now we produce almost 70 percent. electricity from coal, and by 2040 it will be possible to switch almost entirely to clean energy sources. Such scenarios could be included in the plans prepared by Donald Tusk’s government.

Paulina Hennig-Kloska from Poland 2050 became the new Minister of Climate and Environment. Talking to the media, she outlined some of her priorities. These include updating the energy policy until 2040 – it is a strategic government document that plans how electricity production will change in Poland.

Such an announcement should not be surprising. All parties in the new coalition announced that they wanted to accelerate the green transformation and promised this in the coalition agreement. Hennig-Kloska pointed out that currently there is no official government document setting a deadline for achieving climate neutrality and announced that this will change.

The update of this strategic document is urgent because – as Michał Smoleń, the head of the Energy and Climate research program at the Instrat Foundation, says – in recent years, official government plans have lagged behind reality. The officially applicable 2021 strategy assumes, among other things, that in 2030 we will have 7 gigawatts of photovoltaic panels, while we already have over 15 gigawatts.

– Now we have a unique opportunity to finally adopt a realistic and most beneficial plan for Polish women and men for the coming decades – says Smoleń.

Polish energy sector can be almost emission-free

What exactly can be included in the new energy policy? Before the elections, we only learned the general outlines of energy plans. In the assumptions presented before the elections, the Civic Coalition listed, among others: 68 percent. energy from renewable energy sources in 2030; several-fold increase in energy production from photovoltaic panels and windmills on land.

This assumption in KO’s energy strategy was based, among others, on: on data that the Instrat Foundation worked on in its report from March this year. In the new publication “Almost emission-free Poland”, the foundation’s experts outlined scenarios of changes in our energy sector for the next decade – until 2040. Government energy transformation plans will also be prepared in this perspective. What do experts think could be found there?

As the title of the publication itself indicates, the transformation scenarios shown in it lead to almost emission-free energy production in 2040. This year, less than 24 percent energy produced in Poland comes from renewable sources, and almost 64 percent – from coal. According to Instrat’s scenarios, in 17 years we may have as much as 84%. electricity from renewable energy sources – and this is a “realistic and economically justified” assumption. Several percent of the energy would be produced by nuclear power plants, and the rest would be supplemented with gas.

“The implementation of such a scenario would mean PLN 6 billion in annual savings on operating and investment costs,” writes the foundation. Experts argue that wind and solar are “the most profitable base of Poland’s energy system.” And in every scenario – even those that assume delay in transformation – these sources dominate the energy system in 2040.

A transformation full of challenges

The government plan will, of course, have to be much more detailed than the forecasts of non-governmental organizations. You will need to answer specific questions and face challenges. First of all, you will need to decide what the so-called energy mix. Instrat’s report – as its authors say – does not “predict the future”, only possible scenarios.

One of the questions concerns the nuclear program. The previous government assumed an important role for him in the transformation. Instrat analyzed scenarios both with and without nuclear power. According to the foundation, both are possible and in any case, nuclear energy will only be part of the system, but not its core.

Among the big challenges will be ensuring peak power demand even when the weather is unfavorable. In Instrat’s scenarios, windmills, photovoltaic panels and other sources will generally provide enough energy, or even a surplus (for charging energy storage or producing hydrogen). But there will be moments when the sun doesn’t shine, the wind doesn’t blow, and people turn on heat pumps to heat their homes – and a huge amount of energy needs to be supplied. To deal with such situations, the scenarios assume the use of gas-fired power plants and, to some extent, coal-fired power plants. Especially the latter would operate very rarely, but would still be available to supplement energy production at critical moments.

This raises another challenge – financing the operation of such power plants. It will be necessary to develop a model that will allow them to be kept ready – even though they will work (and therefore sell electricity) for a very limited time. Especially since over time they will be less and less needed, because the gaps would be filled by energy storage or hydrogen power plants. Another key solution is to be demand management – in other words, encouraging people to use electricity when there is plenty of it (e.g. charging cars during the day) and, if possible, save when it is scarce.

“There is no alternative”

Michał Smoleń emphasizes that Poland is facing a moment that “should be a breakthrough.” The coming years, i.e. the period of government of the new coalition, will be the time for key investments: wind farms on land and at sea, energy networks, nuclear power plants.

The expert also said that, apart from well-thought-out plans, what is important is how the government will talk to the public about transformation. – We know that issues related to accelerated transformation will raise controversy. That’s why we need a clear vision to talk about it clearly, to talk honestly about the challenges, to communicate it well – says Smoleń. – There is no alternative to relying on renewable energy, primarily wind and sun – he adds.