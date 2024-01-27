The government responded to why it does not condemn North Korean arms shipments to Russia

#government #responded #condemn #North #Korean #arms #shipments #Russia

January 27, 2024 – 12:35 p.m

The Hungarian government has been saying for a long time that it opposes the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invaders, but they don’t even blink when communist North Korea does the same in the case of Russia. Two opposition parliamentarians, Márton Tompos of the moment and Péter Ungár of the LMP, therefore wrote to the government, to which the State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Péter Sztáray responded according to Article 444.

The representatives were curious as to why the Hungarian government did not join the international declaration condemning North Korea’s sending of ballistic missiles to Russia, which the Russian military occupiers then fired at Ukraine. According to the statement issued by the United States, the shipment of weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people in the war against them. The declaration was signed by all EU countries, as well as Great Britain, Albania and North Macedonia, only Slovakia and Hungary did not.

Despite the fact that North Korea has been under an arms embargo since 2006 (which was also supported by the Russians at the time), last year it was revealed that they helped Vladimir Putin’s war efforts with a shipment of a thousand containers of weapons. According to Péter Sztáray, this information did not sufficiently convince the Hungarian government that they should sign the declaration. The official answer literally says that

“Since no evidence was made available to us, we had no way of verifying the validity of the statements contained in the statement.”

