The government spokesman announces the arrest of those targeting the American embassy: They are linked to some security services

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement, “The attack that occurred on December 7, 2023, which targeted the Embassy of the United States of America, the headquarters of the National Security Service, and some government buildings, is an attack on the security and sovereignty of Iraq.”

He added, “Such attacks cannot be silenced or condoned; “Because it represents a serious threat to the country’s security and stability, and the damage it causes to Iraq’s reputation and dignity, calling into question its credibility as a sovereign state capable of fulfilling its international obligations and ensuring the safety of its citizens and residents, especially diplomatic missions.”

Major General Rasoul continued, “The security services began investigating the incident to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice, under the direct guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani.”

He pointed out that “the security services, after extensive technical and intelligence efforts, were able to identify the perpetrators, as preliminary information showed that some of them, unfortunately, are linked to some security services.”

He stressed that “after the judicial authorities issued investigation and arrest orders against them, the security services arrested a number of them, and search and investigation efforts are still continuing to reach everyone who contributed to this attack, and the hand of justice will reach them so that they may appear before the competent courts and receive their just punishment in accordance with the law.” .

He pointed out that “the competent authorities had previously succeeded in finding those who helped the perpetrators and provided them with logistical support to reach the implementation area and evacuate them from it, and they were detained.” In order to take legal measures against them.”

He explained that “Iraq overcoming security challenges, completing the construction of its constitutional institutions and consolidating sovereignty and stability is an achievement that has passed through a path paved by the sacrifices of our people and our armed forces, in all their forms, and it is a fruit that cannot be neglected in the face of all threats, and there is no alternative to establishing security, as Iraq is on the verge of an urban renaissance.” And the service is long overdue, and such attacks only harm the interests of Iraq and its people.”