The government stops believing in its legitimacy, so it spreads fear. Professor Jiří Svoboda about Fial and his values

The government of Petr Fiala is struggling with a low level of trust, which reaches the level of the government of Petr Nečas. What do you think brought this government to such a low level?

We must remember from what astral ingredients the confidence in the five-coalition government was created:

In the first place, it was the purposeful manipulation of the Constitutional Court, and above all by its chairman Rychetský, with the electoral law just a few months before the parliamentary elections. I do not know the answer to the question, what was the price of the frantically asserted position of the president of the Ús. After all, it was he who defended and enforced the then existing law on elections in the Senate only a few years ago. At the same time, the ÚS had the opportunity to come up with a solution to the constitutionality of the electoral law a few years earlier, when it left submissions to rot in a drawer before a purposeful decision. After all, according to the electoral law in force at that time, several elections were held without the ÚS issuing a resolution questioning their conformity with the constitution. Rychetský et al. the revision was created to order so that the current five-coalition government could be formed according to it. Anyone who has a little patience and reads the minority vote of several constitutional judges who disagreed with the politically expedient intervention in the upcoming elections will find that their well-conceived argumentation is definitely a cause for thought.

It was not the first move by the Constitutional Court to transform itself from a politically neutral institution, ensuring the balance of power, as it was generally conceived for a credible form of democratic organization of the state, into the third chamber of political executive power. In a significant way, the Constitutional Court crossed this line when assessing the constitutionality of the so-called Treaty of Lisbon, representing the relinquishment of a part of state sovereignty. The system of checks and balances – checks and balances – ensuring balance in the division of power so that none of the components of state power acquires a dominant position and does not threaten the democratic nature of the political system was formulated in 1748 by Charles Louis Montesquie and was fully respected by the fathers of the American constitution.

The second ingredient of trust in the current government was the monochromatic propaganda of the mainstream media, which presented today’s lineup with a blank check and should now come forward to its responsibility to the citizens. Hardline activist propagandists masquerading as journalists have convinced current government politicians to believe they represent a messianic class. Politicians believed this without being aware that to fulfill the messianic role they needed expertise and a concrete vision conceived in time. Since taking power, they have started to enforce chaotic steps. They made promises that they were either unable to fulfill or deliberately did not want to fulfill. After the election, they established the 108 rolling stool, limiting legal rights protecting the role of the opposition.

The “Antibabiš” principle became an important element of media manipulation. Any election result, according to mainstream campaigners, was better than the YES movement remaining in power. A one-word negative judgment gave “Rychetský’s coalitions” credibility (there is no other way to salvation). The agitating mainstream did not deal with the professional competence of ministers and their advisors. Activists did not dwell on illegal fouls. They knew that the president would never veto coalition laws out of gratitude. He prefers to turn himself into a person with an IQ of 107 who is incapable of judging legality. From the course of the activities of the House so far, it is clear that the opposition MPs would not have to attend the meeting at all. Such a procedure has one drawback – it denies the meaning of proportional electoral representation and the 108 coalition assumes sole responsibility for what is happening.

I remember with nostalgia the 1990s, when the establishment was sure of its legitimacy and the opinions of those who supported the government and those who disagreed with many circulated freely in the public space. The current government ceases to believe in its legitimacy, and that is why it creates stifling repressive measures in the “ministry of fear”, in massively financially supported political “non-profit organizations”, which interfere unacceptably with constitutional rights and freedoms. Using exemplary cases, he tries to evoke a depressing atmosphere of fear – doc. Ševčík, Prof. Drulák, teacher Bednářová, etc.

The consequences of an atmosphere of fear are well known – initiative disappears, experts wait for what is the “only right way” because they do not want to be dragged to the police and endless trials. Some judges and prosecutors, hoping for career advancement, forget the fates of judicial loyalists of the previous regime.

The onset of interference in the free dissemination of information (as written in the charter of fundamental rights) is time-bound with ever-increasing doubts about one’s own legitimacy. Political scientist Fiala, decorated with a number of academic titles, does not want to comment on public opinion surveys, but he cannot help but feel the feeling of the ground shaking under his feet. If he is in the last places of trust as a politician in the tables, while representatives of the opposition appear in the foreground, it would shake the self-confidence of politicians, such as the anecdotal Austrian minister or minister Jurečka, the chairman of the traditionally Christian KDU-ČSL, who could not stop the stormy party at the ministry at a time when young students were dying at the Faculty of Economics of the UK, shot by a crazy classmate. With a calm face, the minister lies that he only learned about the tragic event at 7 p.m. Prima CNN broadcast the first news shortly before 3 p.m. Unless the minister is lying, communication in the government is truly in a sorry state. The exuberant party lasted until midnight.

It is logical that similar excesses and constant lying by the prime minister, who is the target of ridicule on the networks, necessarily undermines the sense of legitimacy of the prime minister and other government officials, i.e. the trust of the citizens. The philosopher J. Fuchs very precisely defines the individual phases of the totalitarian regime. I warmly recommend listening to J. Fuchs’ interpretation to Mr. Fial, who has many academic titles. Unless, of course, Fial’s steps are guided by boundless cynicism.

Supporters of the government, and even some coalition politicians, say people have had enough money “looting” shops before Christmas and jetting off on foreign holidays. Can such a rude look be taken as telling?

We would probably have to take a deeper sociological look at the issues of the standard of living of residents in some large cities and in rural regions. It is simply a vulgar argument by which many of the socially deprived must feel offended. It is common knowledge that wealth inequality is growing year by year. If J. Ford stated at the beginning of the century that the difference in income between a general manager and a skilled worker should not exceed forty times, nowadays the scissors open to ninety to one hundred times (I am not mentioning the extremes when we would have to add an order); while the managers of failing companies (Czech Post) are leaving the office with a million dollar bonus, something is probably not right.

The impact of an unqualified consolidation package that will increase the price of gas annually by tens of percent; the price of water and sewerage and electricity, of course it will allow politicians and judges to fly on holiday around the world and have nightingale tongues for lunch, fundamentally it will not threaten the family budget. They may wonder, “Why don’t they eat cake?” like the Queen of France.

Some intellectual groups have begun to talk about the fact that we should completely stop striving for economic growth, and instead focus on “non-growth” or “sustainability”. Why do you think similar ideas have emerged with such seriousness at this time?

This is a really crucial topic. I first read this idea in the publication of the Club of Rome “Limits to Growth”. Back then it was reproduced by Charter 77 copiers, a respectable effort. It is available today, as is the follow-up publication “How to Survive” in English only. That “globalism” is a completely misguided concept is obvious to a thinking person. Importing beef from Argentina to the Czech Republic is nonsense. All it takes is a significant fluctuation in air transport prices and we won’t see beef. But maybe that’s the goal? Cows emit CO2 and the Green Deal will deliver protein to us in the form of mealworms according to the recipe of the Davos Forum, Klaus Schwab, Al Gore, Bill Gates (the largest private owner of agricultural land in the USA).

The limits of globalization were similarly shown by the catastrophic lack of chips, produced somewhere in Asia, and airports and other areas crowded with finished cars that lacked just those chips. I would easily identify with the publication of the Club of Rome in the concept of food self-sufficiency of individual countries. In addition to GDP growth, the development of the Human Happiness Index (GNH) in individual countries, prepared annually by the UN agency, would certainly be worth paying attention to. It is interesting to note that an increase in well-being does not create a permanent feeling of happiness – people get used to a higher level and begin to take it for granted. They look forward to further growth. It is certainly interesting that the countries with the highest standard of living are not at the top.

This year, the German magazine headline “Czech Republic as the sick man of Europe” caused a stir in the Czech Republic as well, accompanied by a very overwhelming economic article. It is said that we will no longer be able to benefit from cheap labor and we do not have our own most advanced industry. So what do you think the Czech Republic will be able to offer Europe and the world in the future?

Your question has been discussed for a long time. Previous governments, especially the government of Miloš Zeman, chose the concept of importing foreign capital at any cost. Incentives were accompanied by tax remissions and the construction of appropriate infrastructure. Warnings came from many economists that the mono-production structure of car assembly plants and large warehouses does not bring any profit in the future, and on the contrary threatens the collapse of the national economy if, for example, interest in these products declines. Little attention has been paid to the promotion of research and work with high added value.

We have largely become assembly plants without increasing the skills of the workforce. Toothpaste is really hard to put back in the tube, as Miroslav Kalousek once aptly said. It is certainly true that the demand for cheap labor will decrease with the development of 4.0 and work will be increasingly replaced by robotization and artificial intelligence. So far, I have not read anywhere that the government is intensively dealing with this problem.

Prime Minister Fiala claims that he is promoting “value politics” in foreign policy. In other words, clear support for Ukraine and an effort to be a “reliable partner” in the West. Why does the majority of the population not seem to share this? Is it the “miscommunication”?

It is not about communication, foreign policy is generally designed to benefit the country that is its subject.

The United States in the framework of “loan-and-lease” during World War II. World War I supplied the countries fighting Nazi Germany with weapons, technology, and food. It was certainly a value policy. But the US did not get poor from it. On the contrary, they became the dominant economic driver, stopped the crisis problems and left the English population in particular to live on the edge of poverty during repayments. At the same time, England ceased to be a great power.

The same can be traced to the effect of the Marshall Plan, which, among other things, enormously expanded the territories for the sale of its goods.

Bill Gates has a large and generous foundation that has joined the fight against covid-19. He donated 3.6 billion dollars to charity. But look at the growth of his wealth between 2001-2003. Foreign policy often talks about values, but the war with Iraq cost the lives of more than 800,000 Iraqis. If Fiala hasn’t learned his lesson by studying history, he should catch up. Another possibility is that the student has a problem, but knows that citizens like to hear talk about values.

Chief of the General Staff Řehka is internally preparing us for a conflict between NATO and Russia. They say that we would immediately become a “combat base”. What to say about this vision of the Czech lands for the year 2024?

Mr. Editor, Mr. Řehka is not quite serious. He knows that Russia is a nuclear power and a NATO war with Russia would mean a worldwide disaster. But it has the task of causing fear and anxiety in people. One covid-19 epidemic that will have “a hundred million victims”, currently a nuclear war. If you are afraid, you become more flexible, more obedient, and the mainstream world powers are trying it. Will people wear masks when the government mandates it? Do we get vaccinated with an unproven vaccine so we can go to the theater and go abroad? Will people listen?

Currently, our court has ruled that the order to wear masks was unconstitutional. That the dot that allowed you to go to the theater was unconstitutional. But people got fear and anxiety and fear is one way to lose immunity. If the Israelis begin to fear a major intervention in Gaza, they will lose all means to root out the murderers from the Hamas organization and all those who sympathize with them. They will lose their freedom and their country.

That is why I say today and every day, Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu, do not be intimidated or you will lose everything. Unfortunately, my nation has already lost many to fear and anxiety. Read the novel The Plague by the great humanist writer Albert Camus. He wrote many decades ago that plague spreads most easily in a society paralyzed by fear.

