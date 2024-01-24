The government wants to sell up to 20% of the Italian Post Office but in 2018 Meloni thundered: “It would be madness”

#government #sell #Italian #Post #Office #Meloni #thundered #madness

How to change to govern. We had already noticed this on many occasions. Giorgia Meloni’s latest about-face on privatizations confirms this. Six years ago the current Prime Minister thundered against the sale of shares in the Italian Post Office, today he is preparing to put at least another 10% on the market to raise one or two […]

How to change to govern. We had already noticed this on many occasions. Giorgia Meloni’s latest about-face on privatizations confirms this. Six years ago the current Prime Minister thundered against the sale of shares in the Italian Post Office, today he is preparing to put at least another 10% on the market to raise one or two billion euros. In January 2018 he was at Palazzo Chigi Paolo Gentiloni and to the Ministry of Economy Pier Carlo Padoan (now president of Unicredit) who, in turn, were evaluating the sale of part of the stake in Poste.

From the microphones of radio Rtl this is how Meloni spoke: “The privatization of the Italian Post Office it would be madness and on this issue I will ask the center-right to say a clear word. We are talking about 140 thousand employees, 13 thousand branches open in the area, 500 billion of Italians collected in various ways as savings and an absolute jewel that has already been 35% privatized by the PD and left-wing governments and another 35% was transferred to the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, 30% remains available to the Treasury who say they want to privatize. With its widespread presence on the territory, the Italian Post Office constitutes a State garrison, among the very few still open in places such as mountain municipalities, degraded suburbs, difficult areas: closing the branches would mean taking away from citizens a point of reference for services of the State. Furthermore, it must be remembered that the Post Office collects the majority of the Cassa Depositi Prestiti’s funds. It is the only bank that has remained public, I would not want the left to want to get rid of the post office to also get rid of the only bank that has remained public and continue to serve the interests of the private banks”.

Four governments have passed under the bridge but the Post Office’s share (30% to the Treasury and 35% to Cassa Depositi e Prestito which is always the State) is still there. But now we have to govern and Meloni and Giorgetti have to find money, even more so after Brussels has once again adopted the line of rigor on the accounts. So we are working on a new privatization plan which should bring 20 billion into public coffers in three years. Odds by Eniof Terna and, indeed, of Poste Italiane. The company is currently worth 13.3 billion euros on the stock market, 10% is therefore equivalent to 1.3 billion, 20% (maximum amount considered for the sale), up to 2.6%. The state could sell another 15% and still manage to maintain an absolute majority. The problem is that, as Meloni recalled a few years ago, companies are sold only once and the state enriches itself immediately but becomes impoverished in the long term term. Also because the higher the share that is sold, the greater the portion of dividends that are given up. In 2023, for example, the Treasury alone received a coupon of almost 100% from the Post Office 250 million euros.

Meloni, however, tries to reassure us because now, with her in government: “It’s not about privatizing for the sake of privatizing, to divest or sell off, as I said, the approach of this government is light years away from what we have unfortunately seen happen in the past when privatizations” were “billionaire gifts to some well-connected and lucky entrepreneur, that had nothing to do to do with the free market but rather” to what happened “with the Russian oligarchs when the Soviet Union dissolved”. Will be.