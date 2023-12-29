The government will consider progressive taxation in 2024. It could be implemented in 2025

In 2024, coalition talks will begin on the subject of the progressive tax, which could be implemented in 2025, government sources say. The PSD opened the discussion about the progressive tax on the income of employees as early as 2021, but they would be resumed in the year that begins, one with four rows of elections.

In November, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he proposed two options for tax reform: one with a single rate of 16%, which would greatly increase taxation on income and capital, currently 10% and 8%, respectively, or a progressive tax. Thus, the prime minister stated that the tax reform that will take place in 2025 will have to be based on one of two principles: maintaining the single rate or introducing progressive taxation.

Ciolacu stated that he agrees with a single quota, but wants it to be the same for everyone: 16%. At the moment, only the corporate tax is 16%. Instead, income tax (on labor) is 10%. It was reduced from 16% in 2018, when the Dragnea government made the “fiscal revolution” and increased the level of social contributions.

On the other hand, Ciolacu said that it is possible to go for progressive taxation. “I don’t rule out either option,” he said. The Prime Minister stated that the VAT will not increase, because that will lead to a decrease in economic growth and inflation.

In fact, since a year ago PSD president Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that, in his opinion, the future is progressive taxation, but only after ANAF, the Ministry of Finance and Customs will switch to digitalization, reports News.ro. Ciolacu explained that all the states of the world, except Russia and Estonia, do not have such taxation.

In June, the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, a German left-wing foundation, presented a study showing that introducing a moderate progressive tax in Romania, increasing the dividend tax, removing exemptions from construction, IT and agriculture and other taxes for certain sectors would the solution to the budget hole and this year’s teacher pay raises. The study proposes 4 scenarios of a progressive tax on salaries, which would bring from 5 billion lei to 15 billion lei to the state budget. More HERE

