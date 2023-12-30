The government will examine whether a few more workers can be accommodated in the new building of the Kúria

#government #examine #workers #accommodated #building #Kúria

This was decided in the last decision of the year.

In its last decision of the year, the government called on those in charge of the case to investigate where the employees of the Court who will move there after the reconstruction of the Palace of Justice, who cannot fit in their new place, could be accommodated, reports Telex.

Based on the decision published in the Magyar Közlöny, several organizational units of the Kúria would not have a place in the former Ethnographic Museum in the northeast corner of Kossuth Square, the new seat of the Supreme Court after the reconstruction of the Palace of Justice.

(The Government) “d) calls the Minister of Economic Development and invites the Director General of the Office of the Parliament to, through the Steindl Imre Program Nonprofit Zrt., for the purpose specified in point a) sub-section a) with the involvement of the Minister of Construction and Transport and the Minister of Justice , after the reconstruction of the Palace of Justice, it will be examined whether the organizational units of the Kuria that cannot be accommodated in the Palace of Justice can be located in a state-owned building near the Palace of Justice, and in order to possibly reduce the area to be provided outside the Palace of Justice and the possibility of a partial redesign of the design documentation for the reconstruction of the Palace of Justice; is stated in the decree.

says the decision. The government would look for a place for the employees of the Manor in the surrounding state-owned properties. Márton Nagy and the director general of the Office of the Parliament was asked to check whether a few more workers could fit in the building.