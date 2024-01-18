The Government Will Recognize The State Of Israel If….

#Government #Recognize #State #Israel #If…

Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would recognize the State of Israel if a comprehensive agreement was reached, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian State. Photo/REUTERS

DAVOS – Prince Faisal bin Farhan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said Riyadh would recognize the State of Israel if a comprehensive agreement was reached, which would include the establishment of an independent State of Israel.

The statement by Prince Faisal, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, was delivered at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The comments come as Israel’s war against Gaza shows no signs of abating.

“We agree that regional peace includes peace for Israel, but it can only happen through peace for Palestine, through [pendirian] The State of Palestine,” said Prince Faisal, as quoted from New Arab, Thursday (18/1/2024).

When asked whether the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would recognize the State of Israel as part of the broader political agreement, he replied: “Of course.”

Prince Faisal said maintaining regional peace through the creation of a Palestinian State was something the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had worked on together with the United States government. “And this is more relevant in the Gaza context,” he said.

Getting a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia would be a major prize for Israel after it established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, and could change the geopolitics of the Middle East.

The kingdom, the most powerful state in the Arab world and home to Islam’s holiest sites, wields enormous religious influence throughout the world.