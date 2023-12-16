The government won’t end with Orlen? “A moderate haircut won’t hurt”

#government #wont #Orlen #moderate #haircut #wont #hurt

Penny to penny

However, there are more similar needs. Moreover, in order to make themselves credible in the eyes of the elections, politicians will want to fulfill their promises, and – as we know – the budget is not made of rubber. The way to raise additional money will be additional taxes and profits from state-owned companies.

I think that the new government will stop at Orlen and will not look for new capital providers. The most obvious victims would be banks, but they are burdened with banking tax and lose on loans in Swiss francs, and limiting their lending by taking part of the profit is not in the interest of the economy, so it is also not in the interest of those in power – says money.pl Piotr Kuczyński, financial analyst Xelion Investment House.

— I expect the new government to end the “milking” of companies, including those wholly owned by the State Treasury, and to enable them to implement extensive and effective investment plans. I also expect the share of investments in GDP to increase from the current 17-18 percent. GDP to a minimum of 25%, i.e. the level at which the investment rate is already in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania – adds Kamil Sobolewski, chief economist of Employers of Poland.

What will it be like under the new government? We ask an MP from the new coalition.

We definitely want a return to normality. After all, there are some Price Difference Reconciliation Funds (FWRC) that are not normal, and they have completely failed. PiS has made a huge mess. And it is the market that determines the real price. We will have to stop transferring money from pocket to pocket, says Dariusz Wieczorek, MP from the Left and Minister of Science in Donald Tusk’s government, in an interview with money.pl.

FWRC is intended to protect consumers against excessive increases in energy prices. The administrator of these funds is the President of the Energy Regulatory Office, and payments are made by energy producers and sellers as well as companies extracting natural gas. Thanks to them, the state has money to freeze energy prices at the level set in the October 2022 act.

Proven methods

As Krzysztof Bocian, an analyst at the WiseEuropa Institute, notes in an interview with money.pl, the windfall tax is not a new tax and there are two types of it. The first is the so-called resource rent, applicable in countries rich in natural resources such as oil or gas – including in Norway and Australia. A similar tax also applies in Poland – on the extraction of certain minerals, which is paid mainly by KGHM. The levy is on average twice as high as the corporate income tax (CIT) paid to the copper conglomerate.

In turn, the tax on excess profits – indicates the expert – applies to companies from industries that profit as a result of war, crisis or recession. For example: during World War I, such a tax covered the arms industry and related steel suppliers. The profits of taxed companies were significantly higher (several times, and in some cases several times) than the average from previous years.

During the last financial crisis, in 2008-2009, such a tax was imposed on the remuneration of top managers in order to stop the payment of generous bonuses to people who actually caused the crash, our interlocutor recalls.

Something similar to the tax on excess profits, which is structurally closer to income tax, was imposed on Spanish banks. This resulted in over 10% declines in their stock market valuations. This tax in Spain is to be in force until the end of this year, Bocian points out.

Less money for investments

Currently, politicians want to impose a windfall tax on Orlen, which earns money from refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, mining and gas activities. As Bocian points out, in 2022 the multi-energy company generated the highest revenues from oil production and processing (over half), and the lowest revenues came from sales at gas stations. This year, the most profitable business branch is gas.

In accordance with Orlen’s long-term strategy, the company will allocate approximately PLN 320 billion for investments by 2030, including approximately PLN 120 billion for green energy: photovoltaics, wind energy, biomethane, gas, green hydrogen – indicates the analyst.

How does this relate to the energy transformation that the new government is focusing on? The PLN 15 billion that Orlen will not invest in green energy is just a drop in the ocean of what we plan to spend on the transformation of the Polish energy sector in total by 2050: EUR 200-300 billion. However, Bocian does not like the idea of ​​taking money from companies.

We should not take money from investments if we want to efficiently carry out the energy transformation, which – as we know – we are late, says the analyst.

There have been no extraordinary gains in the electricity sector recently because prices were manually controlled to keep them at a certain level. Despite this, our interlocutor does not rule out imposing a tax on excess profits on such companies in the future.

— Thanks to investments made in renewable energy, companies will be able to produce energy at a lower cost than coal-fired power plants. The tax money should be used for further energy transformation, explains Bocian.

Recently, consideration was given to imposing such a tax on the mining industry, because at one point coal was very expensive. Ultimately, this idea was abandoned. However, the situation is changing dynamically.

Effects of windfall tax

“Widfall tax” affects the capital market. As the analyst points out, 96 percent money in the pension system is kept in ZUS. The remaining 4 percent capital is in OFE, IKE, IKZE, PPE and PPK. In this pillar, capital is invested mainly in bonds, stock indices, and only finally in shares of individual companies. The tax may weaken the mood of foreign investors and discourage them from entering the Polish stock market.

There is more optimism in the words of Piotr Kuczyński. — They say that shareholders will lose, but as you can see from the price of Orlen’s shares, they actually went down by about 8%. as a result of tax information, but then they made up for the inheritance quite quickly. That’s why I think a moderate haircut will not harm rich companies and does not affect the poor – says the Xelion analyst.

Karolina Wysota, journalist at money.pl

Collaboration: Damian Szymański, deputy head and journalist of money.pl

