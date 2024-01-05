The Governor of Assiut attends an educational seminar on reproductive health at Al-Baqli Mosque in Gharb district.. Pictures

#Governor #Assiut #attends #educational #seminar #reproductive #health #AlBaqli #Mosque #Gharb #district. #Pictures

Assiut – Haitham Al-Badry Friday, January 5, 2024 03:55 PM Major General Essam Saad, Governor of Assiut, attended an educational seminar on reproductive health organized by the Endowments Directorate in coordination with the Health Directorate at Al-Baqli Mosque in the western district of Assiut after Friday prayers under the patronage of Dr. Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa, Minister of Endowments. , and Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health, and Governor of Assiut, within the framework of the National Strategy for Population, Health, and Development, which was launched in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, who pays great attention to the population issue file in order to achieve sustainable development and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This came in the presence of Dr. Assem Qubaisi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments in Assiut, Dr. Muhammad Zain al-Din, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Assiut, Dr. Ahmed Sayed, Undersecretary of the Health Directorate for Preventive Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad Abdel-Latif, General Director of Da’wah in the Endowments Directorate, Sheikh Nasser Muhammad al-Sayyid, General Director of Follow-up in the Endowments Directorate, and Sheikh Ali. Abdul Muti, Imam of Al-Baqli Mosque, Hosni Rajab Al-Taweel, Family Planning Media Officer at the Health Directorate, Karam Abdul Hafeez, Deputy Head of the Gharb District, and many executive, health, and religious leaders in the governorate.

The sermon delivered by Dr. Assem Qubaisi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments, spoke about reproductive health between the rights of parents and the rights of the child. Children are a trust in the hands of parents and they have rights over us in a decent and righteous life. These rights must be taken into account when having children, as the issue has health, social and economic implications.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments confirmed that abundance can either be a righteous, strong, productive and advanced abundance that we can brag about to the nations in this world and that our Prophet (may God bless him and grant him peace) will brag about to the nations on the Day of Resurrection, so it is a desired and beneficial abundance, or it is a vulgar abundance “like the scum of a torrent” that is a burden on people. Others are ignorant and backward at the bottom of the nations. They and non-existence are the same, and that ability is not only material ability, but rather it is ability in its comprehensive sense, physically, materially, educationally, and the ability to manage family affairs and everything that includes aspects of caring for and caring for them, pointing out that preparations are underway for the initiative of the Thousand Imams and the Thousand Golden Days with coordination and cooperation. Between endowments and health.

For his part, the Governor of Assiut stressed that the population issue must be an integrated plan between the entire spectrum of society, including religious, medical, cultural and family institutions, explaining that the goal is not to reduce the population numbers, but to improve the demographic characteristics and quality of their lives and produce a healthy generation capable of keeping pace with the times, and participating in development to build our new Egypt. The foundations of which were laid by President Abdel Fattah El-Sebsi, President of the Republic.

The Governor of Assiut praised the coordination and cooperation between the Ministries of Health and Endowments to confront the population problem, which is the greatest obstacle to achieving development, pointing out that most of the ideas that hinder the development process are inherited ideas that need to be corrected, developed and raised, and that the best people who can change these ideas among citizens are the educational and religious institutions, with guidance. It is necessary to combine all efforts and work in a team spirit to solve the problem of the population issue and spread awareness of its dangers, as protecting the Egyptian citizen and preserving his health is one of the state’s most important priorities.

Dr. Muhammad Zein, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, also spoke about the state’s direction during the current period, which is to preserve the citizen’s health in all possible ways through presidential health initiatives for all ages, pointing out that the family planning initiative provides its services through 13 health departments in all centers, in addition to the widespread medical convoys. And family planning clinics that roam all regions to provide family planning services free of charge, without any fees, noting that a unit will soon be allocated in every existing center with gynecology, obstetrics, and family planning consultants and various specialties who provide family planning services, starting from 3:6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hosni Rajab Al-Taweel reviewed the stages of family planning examinations that are carried out in all 255 family planning clinics at the governorate level, starting with examination, choosing the appropriate method, and periodic follow-up. He also explained the types of family planning methods.

After the symposium, the governor and his companions toured the mobile clinics affiliated with the Health Directorate, which provide family planning services for free, and listened to an explanation about the services they provide to women by providing purchases, awareness, health education, medical examination, determining the method, and providing it for free.

