The Governor of Gharbia discusses with the Reproductive Health Committee the national project for the development of the Egyptian family

#Governor #Gharbia #discusses #Reproductive #Health #Committee #national #project #development #Egyptian #family

Saturday 27/January/2024 – 09:04 PM

Dr. Tariq Rahmi, Governor of Gharbia, discussed with members of the Reproductive Health and Family Planning Committee within the committees of the National Project for Egyptian Family Development, which were formed by the Governor of Gharbia to serve the national project in the governorate.

Improving the quality of reproductive health services

The Governor of Gharbia discussed the established action plan, which includes several axes and objectives, the most important of which is increasing the availability and accessibility of reproductive health and family planning services, achieving comprehensive and sustainable improvement in reproductive health for all, and improving the quality of reproductive health and family planning services.

Development of the Egyptian family

The Governor of Gharbia stressed the importance of good coordination between health and all competent authorities and integration between them in implementing activities related to the development of the Egyptian family.

Earlier, Dr. Tariq Rahmi, Governor of Gharbia, discussed the work of the committees of the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family, in the presence of Dr. Talaat Abdel Qawi, a member of the House of Representatives, the President of the General Federation of Associations and Civil Foundations, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Dialogue, Najwa Al-Ashiri, Secretary General of Gharbia Governorate, Engineer Ali Abdel. Sattar, Assistant Secretary General of Gharbia Governorate, heads and members of the committees of the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family in Gharbia Governorate.