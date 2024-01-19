The graph is going the other way. A surprising change in the zloty exchange rate

#graph #surprising #change #zloty #exchange #rate

On Friday, there was a rather unexpected strengthening of the zloty. Dollar depreciated against the Polish currency by approximately 0.7%. Its prices dropped from PLN 4.04 to PLN 4.

Euro lost approximately 0.6 percent – the exchange rate of the EU currency dropped during the day from almost PLN 4.40 to PLN 4.36. The British pound also fell significantly – it lost 0.85 percent of its value. – its current price is PLN 5.08, in the morning it was PLN 5.12.

At the beginning of the week, the chart was moving in the opposite direction. On Tuesday, the olar strengthened against the zloty by 0.9%. and reached PLN 4.03 on Tuesday. The euro is valued at PLN 4.39, which means a shallower strengthening – at the level of 0.4%. The European currency was last recorded at this level in November.

The expert points to KPO

What is the reason for strengthening? Bartosz Sawicki, analyst at Cinkciarz.pl, notes that The zloty has been slightly depreciating in recent days due to the cooling of investment moods resulting from weakening faith in quick cuts in Fed and ECB interest rates and from Tuesday’s jump in the value of the dollar.

– However, the EUR/PLN exchange rate did not permanently break the important barrier of 4.40, related to, among others, the lows from last summer. The end of the week saw a significant improvement in the mood on global stock exchanges and stabilization of quotations on the currency market, and above all, a slowdown in the strengthening of the dollar. In such conditions, PLN initially timidly began to make up for its losses – says Bartosz Sawicki.

The recovery of the Polish currency gained momentum after the statements of the European Commissioner for Justice, who visited Warsaw, which showed support for efforts to unblock financing for the KPO as soon as possible, the expert said.

As a result, the euro exchange rate approached PLN 4.35, a level that Cinkciarz.pl perceives in terms of short-term balance. Our fintech expects that EUR/PLN will hover around this ceiling in the coming weeks, and later in the year it will fall to new long-term lows, reaching the ceiling of PLN 4.25.

