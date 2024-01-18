The great clairvoyants of the Kremlin: what influence they really had on Stalin, Brezhnev and Yeltsin

#great #clairvoyants #Kremlin #influence #Stalin #Brezhnev #Yeltsin

There were many legends about the relationship between Joseph Stalin and Wolf Messing

“He met Stalin quite rarely, but he did,” said writer and researcher Varlen Strongin.

After long checks, Stalin personally allowed Messing to tour the entire USSR with his performances, where the halls were always full. How and by what else this clairvoyant and psychic won Stalin’s trust is still a mystery that can only be revealed by looking at Mesing’s personal file, carefully preserved in the KGB archives. According to one version, Messing was recruited by the foreign intelligence of the Soviet Union, who could use him for their own purposes. But it was never sent outside the USSR.

In the memoirs of the famous telepath, written by journalist Mikhail Khvastunov, the checks allegedly organized by the leader are described. However, after a sober assessment and detailed verification, it turned out that Wolf Messing had not even met Stalin. His name does not appear in any of the Kremlin visitor registration books. The prophecies attributed to the famous artist and hypnotist about the end of the Great Patriotic War and the date of death of the father of all nations are also doubtful.