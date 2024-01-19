The Great Plan of 2024 is being prepared, AEP has called the meeting! Clear message from Toni Greblă – Source news

#Great #Plan #prepared #AEP #called #meeting #Clear #message #Toni #Greblă #Source #news

The Great Plan of 2024 is being prepared, AEP has called the meeting! Clear message from Toni Greblă

The leadership of the Permanent Electoral Authority had, on Friday, a meeting with the institutions involved in the organization of the European parliamentary elections on June 9, and the president of the institution, Toni Greblă, appreciated that the election must be organized impeccably.

“On Friday, January 19, 2024, the leadership of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) held a working meeting with the representatives of the main institutions with attributions in the conduct of electoral processes to analyze the state of organization of the ballot for the members of the European Parliament from Romania and the main actions necessary for the preparation of the elections free, fair and in accordance with the democratic expectations of the citizens”, transmitted, on Friday, AEP, in a press release.

The president of the institution, Toni Greblă, appreciated that the voting must be perfect from a technical point of view: “The elections must be organized impeccably from a technical point of view. In general, a decrease in trust in the authorities can be observed in the world and, sometimes, even the correctness of electoral processes can be called into question, a fact that can have a negative impact on the concept of democracy. In this sense, we have a special responsibility in strengthening citizens’ confidence in the correctness of the way of organizing and conducting the elections and keeping the equidistance in relation to all electoral competitors”.

The meeting was attended by the main officials from the institutions with attributions in the conduct of electoral processes

According to AEP, the meeting was attended by the main officials from the institutions with attributions in the conduct of electoral processes: Aneta Matei, secretary of state in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lucretia Tănase, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president of the National Institute of Statistics, Tudorel Andrei, and the director Special Telecommunications Service, general engineer Ionel-Sorin Bălan.

“During the meeting, relevant aspects were analyzed regarding the legislative rules specific to the elections for the European Parliament, the additional measures necessary for the smooth conduct of this election, but also the main responsibilities that fall to each of the public institutions directly involved in the organization of the electoral processes”, the institution also sent .

Romania is organizing, in 2024, four types of elections, the first being the European Parliament elections.