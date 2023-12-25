the groom paired with Putin’s daughter had an impressive career in Russia

#groom #paired #Putins #daughter #impressive #career #Russia

2010-2012 the media called Yoon Joon Won, who is from South Korea, the groom of Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Vladimir Putin. YJ Won himself repeatedly denied this information and claimed that he no longer maintains contact with his childhood friend. In another wave of rumors, K. Tichonova got married, but not to YJ Won. True, this did not prevent him from making an impressive career in Russia.

Investigative project Sistema has discovered that the son of a South Korean admiral, who graduated from a United States (US) university, serves on the board of a bank that issues cards to Russian soldiers.

Close relationship

The first media outlet to report that Tichonova might marry YJ Won was the conservative newspaper JoongAng Ilbo (reported on October 28, 2010), one of the largest in South Korea. At that time, V. Putin’s daughter was 24 years old, and her alleged chosen one was 25 years old.

According to the version of the publication, K. Tichonova and YJ Won met in the 20th century. at a school party in Moscow in the late 1990s, and 10 years later visited Abashiri, Japan, where the “groom’s” father, reserve admiral and former South Korean military attaché in Moscow, Yoon Jong Gu, was resting. The young people asked for his blessing because they were going to get married. JoongAng Ilbo cited “information from a source familiar with the situation.” While talking to reporters, YJ Won allegedly confirmed the news of his upcoming marriage, but asked that nothing be revealed until the official announcement. “Wait, don’t rush to announce this news,” YJ Gu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

An acquaintance of YJ Won described him to reporters as follows: “Small, ordinary person. Loved basketball.” In the same 2010s, YJ Won received a degree in International Relations and Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The day after the JoongAng Ilbo article appeared, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “completely untrue.” Soon, YJ Won himself denied the data about the planned wedding, giving an interview to another South Korean media company, and noted that he cannot communicate with K. Tichonova even by phone. “It seems to me that this could be a security measure by the Russian government,” he added. The media also reported that the Korean is worried about her safety and is now accompanied by security guards appointed by Moscow.

By all accounts, these security measures were not in place for long. Already in 2011 on February 20, less than four months after all the denials, YJ Won, K. Tichonova and two of their acquaintances (more on them later) flew from Moscow on the S7 plane of the airline company. “Sistema” learned about this from Ukrainian programmers “Kib0rg”, who hacked the database “Sirena”, which contains information about flights inside and outside of Russia. The authenticity of the data was confirmed by comparing it with other leaked Sirena data.

“Sistema” found out that the aforementioned four young people bought tickets together, but the available data was not enough to determine the final destination and possible connecting flights. Three days later, in 2010 on February 23, K. Tikhonova returned to Moscow from Munich. It was not possible to find out who accompanied her. Then she often flew to Munich to relax in the Alps and meet her partner Igor Zelensky, who will be the president of the European Union from 2016 to 2022. led the ballet of the Bavarian Opera (this period of her life was written about by the portal “Nastojaščeje vremia”, which conducted a joint study with “Meduza” and the center “Dossier”).

A wave of new publications about the upcoming marriage of V. Putin’s daughter and YJ Won began in 2012. In April. South Korean media wrote that YJ Won had also already left for Moscow to prepare for the ceremony that was supposed to take place after V. Putin’s inauguration, scheduled for May 7. These claims were again denied by YJ Won and D. Peskov.

Katerina Tichonova

© / Scanpix

However, rumors about the marriage of K. Tikhonova and a foreigner were still circulating in the press. in 2014 British violinist Lettice Rowbotham said that she played at the wedding of “Putin’s younger daughter” (as K. Tichonova was called before Proekt found out that V. Putin had another daughter): the ceremony allegedly took place in 2010. In Marrakesh, at the La Mamounia Hotel. Along with the violinist, according to her, the group “High on Heels” appeared. “Sistema” wrote to L. Rowbotham and the members of the group, but did not receive a reply by the day of publication of the article.

in 2013 in February, K. Tikhonova married businessman Kirill Shamalov, the son of Nikolay Shamalov, a close friend of V. Putin. The wedding was celebrated in a mountain ski resort near St. Petersburg and, of course, luxuriously. YJ Won’s name was not on the guest list obtained by journalist investigators.

Finally, in 2018 the media found out that K. Tichonova and K. Shamalov went their separate ways. The divorce took place no later than 2017. After the divorce, K. Tichonova began dating I. Zelensky, artistic director of the Bavarian State Ballet. In the same 2017 they had a daughter.

A very competent employee

Before becoming Putin’s potential son-in-law (at least in the South Korean media’s imagination), YJ Won worked quietly at Samsung Electronics in Moscow. But in 2010, when there were rumors about the wedding, he left his job “for security reasons” because he felt he was “a target of Russian racists”. “I didn’t feel safe in my new workplace either,” he claimed in an interview.

Thus began his dizzying career path.

According to publicly available data, YJ Won joined Gazprombank in 2013 and served as a “board consultant” for two years, and was appointed vice president in 2015. After another four years, the resident of South Korea became a member of the board of Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody, a company controlled by Gazprombank, but retained the position of vice president.

Gazprombank’s “downed pilots” or acquaintances were often appointed as members of the Gazprombank board, remembers Igor Volobuyev, the former vice president of the state bank. The ex-husband of K. Tikhonova, K. Shamalov, and his older brother, Yurij, worked at Gazprombank – the children of N. Shamalov, a neighbor of V. Putin in the cottage cooperative “Ozero”. V. Putin and, apparently, K. Tikhonova have long known Andrey Akimov, who has headed Gazprombank for more than 20 years. YJ Won also had direct access to A. Akimov, one of his former colleagues said.

YJ Won’s public footprint at Gazprombank is limited to participation in a fashion show held in South Korea, trips to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a celebratory visit to one of Moscow’s high schools, and playing on the company’s basketball team.

“Very good and competent employee. I’ll just say this,” one of YJ Won’s former managers at Gazprombank was tight-lipped. A few more of his colleagues failed to remember what YJ Won was doing at Gazprombank. “There were rumors that he is the husband of the daughter of some Kremlin official,” said I. Volobuyev.

The former employee of Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody, who wished to remain anonymous, had not heard such rumours. According to him, YJ Won comes from a “high-status family” and is married to and has a child with a South Korean (confirmed by online personal data). Sistema’s interviewer told that YJ Won has been living in Russia for many years, understands Russian and has even started learning it, but used to communicate in English.

YJ Won is not simply “parked” at Gazprombank, his former colleague at Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody insists: “He attended all meetings, he was very active.” focused on business with Asian countries. According to a source at Gazprombank, he led an international team consisting mainly of Chinese and Koreans, oversaw joint projects with South Korea’s Daelim Group, and “maintained close ties” with China, for which Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody was building liquefied natural gas plants. mini gas plants.

in 2021 YJ Won left the board of Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody after the departure of Vladimir Dyukov, the younger brother of Gazprom Neft chief Alexander Dyukov, another prominent resident of St. Petersburg during the Putin era.

A former employee of “Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody” associates the resignation of YJ Won and V. Diukov with the arrival of a new management team – allegedly the old employees did not agree with it. Sistema sources do not know how YJ Won’s relationship with Gazprombank developed after he left Objedinionie mašinostroiltelnije zavody.

Bank employees did not answer Sistema’s questions about YJ Won. His former and current co-workers could not say whether he remains a vice president at the company, which is not public information (he served as vice president until at least 2022, according to available records). An indirect answer is provided by the data found in the hacked Sirena database: in 2023 YJ Won flew from Moscow to Almaty and back; return tickets were purchased by Gazprombank, this is confirmed by a special mark in the ticket description.

The Ukrainian programmers gave “Sistema” information about thousands of other tickets with a similar tag – they were mostly bought by Gazprombank employees, people working in the banking sector and their family members. This means that YJ Won is likely to continue working at the bank after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

V. Putin’s bank of secrets

Gazprombank is Russia’s third-largest bank, famous for its sophisticated ownership scheme and close ties to Putin’s team. Although the largest shareholder of the bank is the state-owned company Gazprom, part of the shares was controlled by Yurijs Kovalchuk, one of V. Putin’s closest associates. A. Akimov, who has been leading Gazprombank for more than 20 years. Bloomberg called him the most mysterious Russian banker.

The chairman of Gazprombank’s board of directors is Alexei Miller, a long-time director of Gazprom and another executive close to V. Putin. On the board of Gazprombank we will also find offspring of V. Putin’s friends: Y. Shamalov, the son of V. Putin’s friend N. Shamalov, and Sergey Ivanov, whose father worked in the KGB together with V. Putin, were members of the board of directors, and Roman Rotenberg, V. Son of Putin’s childhood friend Boris Rotenberg, serves as vice president.

State companies Rosneft, Gazprom, Transneft and VEB, which are controlled by people close to V. Putin, keep billions of euros in Gazprombank accounts. The bank itself has repeatedly participated in operations important to the Kremlin and V. Putin personally. For example, he indirectly financed the hijacking of YUKOS, established a company controlling the state media, helped V. Putin’s son-in-law K. Shamalov become a billionaire, and managed the cellist Sergei Roldugin, known as “V. in Putin’s wallet”, accounts in Swiss banks. In addition, through Gazprombank, the Russian Ministry of Defense pays soldiers for participating in the conflict with Ukraine.

The West imposed economic sanctions on Gazprombank back in 2014. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the bank was added to new lists of sanctioned institutions. True, the restrictions applied to Gazprombank are more cosmetic. The fact that international payments for Russian natural gas, which Europe has not yet fully renounced, is made through Gazprombank prevents the West from imposing strict sanctions.

Pakeleiviai

K. Tichonova and YJ Wonas in 2011. flew on a plane with another couple, no less interesting. Their co-passengers were Olga Shekolinskaya and banker Alexey Kulikov, listed in the Sirena database. Russian media considered O. Shekolinskaya to be a friend of Maria Vorontsova, the eldest daughter of the Russian president. They studied together at the German Embassy School in Moscow and traveled a lot.

At that time, O. Shekolinskaya and the banker were a couple – they not only flew together with the daughter of the Russian president, but also often appeared in public, for example, at chic parties in Moscow, where they were captured by photographers. It is interesting that O. Šekolinskaja did not make a dizzying career: the corporate magazine “Komus” called her an advertising manager. During the interview given to the magazine, the woman said that she likes horse sports and consoled herself that riding training does not come cheap.

Banker A. Kulikov, for his part, liked expensive cars. At the time of the aforementioned flight, he headed a small bank called Kreditimpeksbank and was not known to the general public. Instead, in narrow circles, A. Kulikov had the reputation of a “serious specialist in cashing out large sums”. in 2016 he was arrested for 3.3 billion of Promsberbank, whose shares he had bought. ruble (67.5 million euros) waste. After this incident, A. Kulikov’s name was heard throughout the country. Even the global media became interested in the little-known banker: for example, the famous business portal Bloomberg wrote a separate article about A. Kulikova.

Journalists found out that A. Kulikov enjoyed luxury: he drove a sports car and spared no money for personal performances of Comedy Club stars. The banker had permits from various special services, and his seemingly unimpressive banks turned out to be participants in shadowy schemes on a global scale.

Kreditimpeksbank was involved in the largest value-added tax (VAT) fraud in Russian history (5.2 billion rubles, or 152.5 million euros), while Promsberbank was suspected of laundering more than 9 billion rubles. EUR through Deutsche Bank and about another 2 billion. EUR through Danske Bank. In all cases, the trail led to people close to the Kremlin. “Kreditimpeksbank” had “serious clients with government money”, businessman Alexander Udodov, close to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was suspected of involvement in the VAT scam, and the beneficiaries of transactions with Deutsche Bank could have been the Rotenberg brothers, long-time acquaintances of V. Putin. In addition, A. Kulikov’s business was directly related to the Russian president’s family – V. Putin’s cousin Igor Putin was a member of the board of directors of Promsberbank.

I. Putin was also popular among other bankers, notes a financier belonging to their circle. According to him, A. Kulikov was considered “unsinkable” – first of all, due to good connections in the “power block”. to Dmitry Frolov of department “K” managers. A. Kulikov’s team “had a moderate level of indulgence,” the Sistema source believes. “But when things got crazy, those who were covering for them decided it was getting dangerous. And it’s all over.” 2015 Promsberbank lost its license, and in 2017 the court sentenced A. Kulikov to nine years in prison.

But already at the beginning of 2020, the banker found himself free. The shortening of the prison term was helped by the fact that A. Kulikov actively testified against his accomplices, including D. Frolov. The history of compensation for the damage that A. Kulikov and his team did to Promsberbank also turned out to be quite favorable for him. in 2020 in May, A. Kulikova declared personal bankruptcy on his own initiative.

A court-appointed bankruptcy administrator found that the banker suspected of involvement in billion-dollar scams has almost no assets, except for a small amount of jewelry, which was confiscated by officials of the Ministry of the Interior, and in 1997 a Mercedes car that was registered as stolen. Also, A. Kulikov was a co-owner of an apartment in Moscow. After selling this modest property, it was possible to get 46.5 million. rubles (529 thousand euros), which, judging from the report submitted by the bankruptcy administrator, went to the banker’s ex-wife as alimony. Promsberbank did not receive a penny.

The General Prosecutor’s Office tried to challenge A. Kulikov’s bankruptcy, but the court did not grant this request because the General Prosecutor’s Office submitted it after the deadline. in 2023 October 23 the procedure for the realization of A. Kulikov’s assets was completed, and the court released him from any obligations to creditors.

A. Kulikov and his lawyer did not answer Sistema’s questions. YJ Won also ignored letters and messages, his phone is turned off. It was not possible to contact K. Tichonova. The press representative of the President of the Russian Federation (RF) D. Peskov read the “Sistema” message on the “Telegram” channel, but did not respond to it.